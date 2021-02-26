Lawmakers in Tennessee wanted to erect a statue to honor Dolly Parton, however she politely and humbly declined the proposal - and for good reason.

As one of the most popular Christian celebrities, Dolly Parton can be considered a national treasure for being a music legend, God Updates reported.

To honor her contribution to the country with her incredible music, a bill passed unanimously in her home state offered to make a statue for her in the Capitol building in Nashville.

The bill read:

"The state capitol commission, at regularly scheduled meetings, shall develop and implement a plan for the commissioning of a statue of Dolly Parton, to recognize her for all that she has contributed to this state."

The state's decision is a gesture that completely flattered the 75-year old music legend.

However, Dolly humbly asked the legislature to hold off their decision to do so and her reason is very admirable of her personality and of her faith as a Christian celebrity.

In all thoughtfulness and humility, Dolly took to Twitter to thank the Tennessee legislature for their bil. But as she said, now may not be the best time to put her on pedestal with all that is happening in the world. She wrote,

"Given all that is going on in the world, I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time."

Dolly's humble way of declining such a flattering offer to mark her contribution shows how sensitive she is to what the world is going through right now. Turning down the offer can be tricky for some. But for Dolly, her usual tact and grace helped her handle the situation well.

Having a statue to her name is not something that is completely off the table for Dolly Parton. The initial timing may not feel right at the moment, but she's open to the option "somewhere down the road" or even after she's gone.

"I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I'm gone," Dolly said, "if you still feel I deserve it, then I'm certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean."

Before rising to fame as one of the most popular musicians of the 1960s, Dolly never forgot her humble beginnings.

Like most musicians during her time, Dolly literally came from nothing before making it big in the industry.

The Grammy Award winner for contemporary Christian music is one of the celebrities who is very vocal of her faith and belief in God. From charitable programs to scholarships and more, Dolly shrugs off praises with a humble remark that it's because she has been blessed to help others, adding that music was more a ministry for her than just a job.

"I've just felt like God was calling me into that. I've always felt like my music was more my ministry than a job. I just feel that this day and time, we need more people that are in a position to help to try to do something, if they can, to brighten the world a little bit. That's what I'm hoping to do now," she shared.

"I've been blessed in my life to become a celebrity. And when you're in a position to help, you should help."