CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, fired back at Dominion Voting Systems after they filed a lawsuit against his company, saying "What are you hiding?"

Dominion Voting Systems, one of the largest makers of voting machines in the US, sued Mike Lindell, chief executive of Minnesota-based MyPillow Inc. and a supporter of former President Donald Trump, on February 22.

The complaint alleges that the businessman had defamed their company with "false accusations" of rigging the 2020 elections for Joe Biden and questioning the integrity of Dominion's voting machines.

They sued Lindell and his company in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Dominion Voting Systems also claimed that Lindell has no credible evidence to support his claims and that it is all a "big lie."

"He is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie," the complaint states. "But Lindell...sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows."

But Mike Lindell asserted in an interview Tuesday that he has "100 percent evidence" of the misconduct done by Dominion, who has accused him of defamation and sued his company, during the 2020 election.

"They sued my company, which had nothing to do with this and there are 2,500 plus employees," he stated. "It's shameful what Dominion has done to our country, and go to the private sector level and attack my company."

Lindell said that despite the lawsuits filed against him, he will continue to speak out against voter fraud and he is putting "everything on the line" just to give American people the truth they deserve, One America News Network wrote.

He also said that he will continue to fight regardless of the physical danger he's into and having incurred massive financial losses. He asked Dominion to allow machine inspections to verify the truth and said, as a business owner himself, he understands the need for transparency and would gladly open up his business for inspection if someone were to question the integrity of his product and company.

"So Dominion I ask you, and I've asked this, what are you hiding? I know what you're hiding," Lindell said. "They want to suppress me, cancel me out, get rid of Mike Lindell because this is what's gonna take down that election and this is the hope that we have in this country."

Lindell went on to stress that electoral integrity should not be a partisan issue as it is the right of the citizens to know the truth. He also added that the lawsuit filed by Dominion is actually serving the American people because it provides him the opportunity to legally release previously unseen pieces of evidence which will be put into the public record.

"This problem runs so deep and this cancel culture...it's not just Dominion and not just Smartmatic, but look at the machine," he continued. "They're all part of this attack on our country."

Lindell warned people why the need to reform the current system is essential, because if not, "the USA as we know it, will be gone."