Former porn star Brittni De La Mora, now a Christian author and speaker, speaks about how God's Word transformed her following the tragic loss of her boyfriend who was killed in front of her.

De La Mora believes that pain and hardships in life have a purpose, a lesson gained from some of her inspiring talks about her experiences in life.

The former porn star left the industry behind to become a Christian, and is now a speaker and an author who regularly professes her faith and works to hopefully inspire other people who are facing the same struggles as hers, according to Christian Post.

She recalled a saying from different preachers that resonated with her, "Faith doesn't prevent life from happening but it does help you get through it."

"Sometimes, hardships that come into our lives ... are inevitable," she said in a recent episode of "Let's Talk Purity," a show she co-hosts with her husband, Richard. She revealed how she discovered the Bible after a traumatic event.

"There was a time in my life ... I actually was dating a guy who was murdered. He was stabbed in front of me."

Authorities hid Brittni in a hotel for a few days to protect her while they searched for the people who are responsible for the murder of her then-boyfriend. She was hiding in a hotel room when she encountered the Bible.

"I saw a Bible. I wasn't a Christian. I was still in the porn industry during this time," she explained. "And I remember taking that Bible ... I just started reading all the scriptures that pertained to everything that I was going through, and I would write out the scriptures as they spoke to me, and I was so liberated during that time."

Brittni was not a believer yet at that time but while reading the Scriptures, the fear that had been overtaking her in the midst of her boyfriend's murder, started to fade. The Word of God calmed her and gave her hope.

"I went from being so fearful and so afraid of what might happen to me... But something about the Word of God gave me so much hope, so much encouragement during one of the hardest seasons that I've ever been through in life," she said.

She went on to become a fully-devoted Christian and learned how to deal with the pain and hardships she is experiencing that often plague other people's lives. Brittni and Rich now lead XXXchurch, a ministry that helps those addicted to porn -- and the people who are involved in making them.

Brittni and her husband explained at the end of their podcast that "hardships are going to come" in life, but believers should always keep their "faith in God" because God will "never leave you nor forsake you" and God will always be bigger than the hardships in life.

The couple encouraged people to keep "a pure heart during hard times," and cited a bunch of examples of challenges that people may encounter along the way.

"There are so many things in this life right now that can affect the purity of our hearts," Richard said early on in the "Let's Talk Purity" episode.

"We understand that there's purpose in every season. When we understand that there's purpose in every season, then we know there's stuff God is trying to show us and teach us during every season."

Brittni's husband also shared how he learned to stop asking "God, why are you doing this?" Instead, started asking what God is trying to teach him through challenging times.

Richard also mentioned that he reminds himself every day that "God is in control" whenever he feels helpless.

"Nothing grows our faith better than hard times," Brittni claimed. "It's when you go through hard times that God shows up."