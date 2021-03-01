The World Economic Forum (WEF) faced backlash after posting a now-deleted video on social media that praises COVID-19 lockdowns for "quietly improving cities around the world."

In the video, the WEF said that due to the imposed lockdown, there's less noise and air pollution in cities around the world, which is a result of people using less public transportation and the shutting down of factories.

The video also celebrated the fact that "seismic noise" has been the lowest in decades due to the lockdowns, enabling scientists to record small earthquakes that they would usually miss. Scientists were also able to improve their understanding of seismic activity so they can foresee larger earthquakes in the future, the video added.

The WEF, which the primary body pushing Klaus Schwab's idea of a so-called 'Great Reset' of the global economic order, was widely mocked for their post, Breitbart wrote. Among those who criticized the globalists was former Brexit Party MEP, now Editorial Director of Unlocked, Martin Daubney.

The video was deleted from the WEF account following the social media backlash they received, but Daubney was able to secure a copy of the video in which he later reposted in a tweet to further expose WEF saying, "Lockdowns have destroyed cities, lives & economies. Yet climate change zealots see them as tools of control."

This is the tweet the @wef deleted, saying "lockdowns are quietly improving cities"



Lockdowns have destroyed cities, lives & economies. Yet climate change zealots see them as tools of control



These unelected cranks must NEVER be allowed near policy



pic.twitter.com/NKtqQbjUXm — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) February 27, 2021

Daubney told Breitbart London: "I'm glad they tweeted this - because it has exposed them for the out-of-touch crackpots that they are. The WEF sees humanity as a blight, something to be controlled and imprisoned, in order to meet arbitrary climate change targets."

"There's just one problem, the public won't play along with their Great Reset nonsense. All of the things the WEF want to stop: work, travel, capitalism, are the things the vast majority of humanity lives for. The WEF has exposed themselves as ridiculously out of touch with the everyday man and woman. Sheltered in their ivory towers, they treat the rest of us with absolute seething contempt," he continued.

Daubney went on to say that they should never be allowed to "pull the levers of power in any country around the world."

"The WEF would rather we were imprisoned and carbon-neutral, and that is a grisly future that no sane human should want any part of," he added.

Following the deletion of their video, WEF attempted to take back their claims and express sentiments saying: "We're deleting this tweet. Lockdowns aren't 'quietly improving cities' around the world. But they are an important part of the public health response to COVID-19," in which Daubney also criticized claiming it shows how "divorced from reality" they are.

The World Economic Forum has also expressed in the past its intentions to tear down the modern capitalist system, arguing for the adoption of more socialist-style policies such as wealth taxes, onerous regulations on businesses, and taxpayer-subsidized Green New Deal-style projects.

Last year in June, Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum said that the pandemic was an opportunity for globalists to introduce "Great Reset of Capitalism", saying that the "world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies."