A gospel singer revealed that he saw and experienced miracles through his songs, composed using words directly from the Bible.

Speaking to The Christian Post, Todd Dulaney shared about the success of his songs and seeing God's wonders through his music. He began singing the Word of God in his concerts and in one occasion, he encountered a woman who got healed while they were worshiping.

After this, he released a mini-album, "Back to the Book." He continues to make songs using words from the Scriptures through his song, "Revelation 4."

"We just dug into the book of Revelation. I've been singing scripture lately and it's been successful, not just for me, but for the people. I've been able to release the Word of God over people," Dulaney said.

"We've been intentional, my band and I, about making sure that we're not just singing what we say. But we're singing what He said and what He thinks. And this new song, we just popped open the book of Revelation and sang the heart of God and what's going on around the throne of God," he continued.

He further said that he tried to avoid the book of Revelation but later realized the beauty of the Apostle John's description of heaven. He felt inspired of the apostle's vision of the throne of God and decided to put melody on those words.

He went on to tell the story of a woman who regained her eyesight during one of his concerts.

"It was just a night where the Holy Spirit had us calling out miracles. It was pressed upon us that night, no matter what song we went to, it was still about miracles that night. I'm like, 'Man, why do we keep talking about this?' [And] this lady, she came up to the front and said, 'I can see shadows now.' We were tripping!" Dulaney shared.

"So the pastor of that house came up and then he began to take it further. He said, 'You know, what, if you can see shadows, let's go for the whole thing.' We're praying, we're warring, we're worshiping, and then by the time she left stage [she] was able to see with complete clarity," he further stated.

Dulaney said that the woman attends his concerts whenever he is in Arkansas.

He then pointed out that everyone has a purpose and it is important to use whatever talent God has given.

"If you're still alive today, then you have something very, very valuable to offer to the chaos that's going on in the world. You wouldn't even be here if you were not important, if you were not appointed, if you were not chosen to be alive during the chaos. That's how important it is that we release what God has put on the inside of us right now," he said.

Further, he said that the pandemic has forced people to wholeheartedly seek God, adding that God has allowed it to happen so people can have a genuine relationship with Him.

Dulaney was a former New York Mets baseball player but turned to become a gospel artist after realizing that he has a higher calling in life.

"Revelation 4" is now available at all streaming outlets and major digital retailers.