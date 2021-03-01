This weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) saw a number of Republican officials and conservative activists gather for the annual political conference and share their thoughts about the current political climate. One of those who spoke was Florida Senator Rick Scott, who had some pointed words for the Democrats.

According to Christian Post, the 68 year-old Republican senator gave an impassioned speech during this year's CPAC, which was held in his home state of Florida. Sen. Scott, who served as the 45th Governor of Florida from 2011 to 2019, took aim at the Democrats' ideals of socialism while upholding conservative principles.

During the speech, he warned the American public that Democrats are an "absolute mortal threat to our freedom, to our prosperity, to our way of life, to our families and the future of the United States of America. They want to take away your freedom of speech, they want to take away your religious liberty."

While highlighting the importance of conservative principles, Sen. Scott decried how the Democrats are transforming the United States into "another decaying example of socialism," especially in light of the Biden administration's reversal of a number of former President Donald Trump's policies and the push for the controversial Equality Act.

The senator gave a bleak view of a future ruled by Democratic forces, saying, "Don't suppose you have freedom to worship or that the churches they closed down during the coronavirus are essential. Don't complain about men winning women's sports."

The Florida senator went on to defend conservative principles, calling on the audience to uphold it despite the changes being made by the Democratic majorities in office right now. Sen. Scott said, "We need to stand up and say our fundamental principles are not only right and true, they are the only ideas that work."

Sen. Scott remarked, "The conservative principles that beat in our hearts are the only ones that actually lift people to better lives and build a great and compassionate nation."

He continued to condemn socialism as a "coming disaster" that the Democrats are bringing onto America's future. He said, "The left's so-called progressive ideology, that old broken-down idea called socialism, has not only never worked, it has destroyed more countries, families, and lives than we count."

It is unsurprising that Sen. Scott is passionate about conservative principles given his experience in various committees as a senator. He is well aware of the implications of socialism on various aspects of the nation. He is passionate about conservative principles which he believes should never be "compromised or moderated to appease anyone."

Among the conservative principles that Sen. Scott is pushing for is family, which he believes must be "at the center of our lives," as it is "crucial to civilization." He also highlighted religious liberty and independent responsibility. Sen. Scott is pushing for these conservative principles, which he believes will "lead us to a majority coalition in America."

This year's CPAC, which is also the venue for the annual straw poll, saw a number of speakers, including Donald Trump Jr., former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz