South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem received a standing ovation during her speech at the recently concluded Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Orlando Florida for stating that "America needs conservatives to fight for them" and for outlining the reasons why.

"America needs us. To the thousands of conservatives I just spoke to at @CPAC, that was my message and call to action," Noem tweeted on February 28 with a link in YouTube on her CPAC speech.

Breitbart reported that Noem's moving speech during the CPAC focused on her unique initiatives in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of Conservatives in preserving what the forefathers have established and in providing a great future for America's next generation.

"America needs conservatives at the state and local level. But we also need conservatives at the highest level of government too. In America, we have government of, by, and for the people. Our Founding Fathers established our national constitution. And the people of individual states crafted their own constitutions that place specific limits on the role of government," Noem said.

"America needs people who will stand up for these fundamental principles. America needs conservatives. It's easy to look back on 2020 and remember the issues with COVID," she added. "But COVID is only one piece of a very problematic puzzle. It certainly showed us how deep the divide really is, and how thin the barrier is between freedom and tyranny."

"We must go into this fight for freedom with our eyes wide open, educated to the tactics the liberals will use, and yet totally pure in our motives. This isn't about us. It's about our children and their future. It's about the nation that we will pass on to them. It's about telling the stories, over and over, that remind us why America needs conservatives-now more than ever," she stressed.

Noem pointed out that the ideals of the forefathers, which is "a government that will protect and uphold" America's "God-given rights" and the "fundamental rights enumerated by" the American "Constitution," "cannot be dismissed as the opinions of flawed men" because "to use those flaws to condemn their ideals and the greatest Constitution the world has ever seen is both unjust and self-defeating." She said that "to attempt to 'cancel' the founding generation is an attempt to cancel" America's "own freedoms."

Noem cited her initiatives in South Dakota during the pandemic to safeguard the basic rights and freedoms of each individuals and of business owners. She did not impose any lockdown or any masking requirements because she does not believe that "Governors have the authority to tell" a business owner that his or her "business is not essential." What she did, however, was to look "at the science, data, and facts" and then "took a balanced approach."

Hitting on the media, she criticized how she was "labeled" as "ill-informed, reckless, and even a 'denier'" in the way she handled the state during the pandemic and contrasted herself with the "media's COVID hero"--none other than New York Governor Andrew Cuomo--who now is under fire for covering up nursing home deaths during the pandemic and who, during an episode of the George Stephanopoulos's Sunday show, was told to give her "advice on how to deal with COVID."

"We don't have the media on our side. Conservatives must be smarter than progressives. We must know our history. We must know what works and what doesn't work. We must think through issues," she highlighted.

At the beginning of her speech, Noem praised former President Donald Trump for bringing America to a "roaring economy" by creating "seven million new American jobs" at the "beginning of 2020" that meant "the lowest unemployment rate in over half a century and unemployment for Black, Hispanic, and Asian Americans reached the lowest levels in history" and, more importantly, meant "more than 10 million people" being "lifted out of poverty and off welfare." The pandemic, she said, changed everything since it lead the "U.S. economy" to an "immediate halt."

Reiterating what she said in her speech, Noem tweeted that the "Democrats and the media used the virus to promote FEAR and a political agenda. They wanted to control people so that they can change what this country looks like. That's why we need to stand up for the Freedom of every single American."

She also repeated why Americans need conservatives during her guesting in CBS News' Face The Nation on Sunday.