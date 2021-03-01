President Joe Biden is said to be the "most aggressively anti-Catholic president in history" a Catholic priest said.

Breitbart reported that Biden is the "most aggresively anti-Catholic president in history" as stated by Virginia priest Father Jerry Pokorsky.

Pokorsky, who is from the Diocese of Arlington, wrote at Catholic Culture last February 26 with an essay entitled, "In Gratitude for Joe Biden".

"Throughout our lives we walk the line, magnifying God's holiness or reflecting sinful pride and rebellion. It is holy and good continually to seek the crown of sanctity. But a single seriously evil act-committed with sufficient freedom and informed consent-threatens our eternity. So it is presumptuous and dangerous to proclaim oneself as a devout Catholic or to encourage (or even allow) the description," Pokorsky said.

"President Biden's supporters repeatedly claim that he is a devout Catholic. In 2005, Biden himself protested those who questioned his Catholicism: 'The next Republican that tells me I'm not religious I'm going to shove my rosary beads down their throat.' But the words of Jesus are foreboding: 'Not every one who says to me, 'Lord, Lord,' shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of my Father who is in heaven.' [Mt. 7:21] Biden's habitual and unapologetic sinful acts are on full display," he stressed.

Breitbart said that the dichotomy between Biden's outward show of piety and his record of supporting evil has lead to the harsh assessment of the president's record that is "habitual and unapologetic sinful acts" that are "on full display."

In the essay, Pokorsky identified the many instances Biden supported what is evil and went against his Catholic faith and of being what "devout" actually meant that the priest likened to the "hypocrisy" of the "chief priests and Pharisees" that Jesus condemned and, as such, Biden is "worthy of the same condemnation".

"The hypocrisy rivals that of the chief priests and Pharisees and is worthy of the same condemnation. Indeed, Biden is the most aggressively anti-Catholic President in history," the priest pointed out.

Pokorsky identified Biden's commitment to "codifying" Roe V. Wade and pronouncements to appoint "judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe." Then there's the revocation of the Mexico City Policy while pushing for the speedy approval by Congress of the Equality Act.

Biden also nominated Xavier Becerra to lead the Department of Health and Human Services despite his open support to "legislation that permits partial birth abortion, forces every healthcare plan to pay for abortions, forces pro-life pregnancy centers to advertise abortion, forces the Little Sisters of the Poor to pay for contraception and abortion drugs, and allows assisted suicide."

"For most of his political life--from his consistent pro-abortion record to his officiating at a gay wedding in 2016--despite his Catholic affiliation and public pious practices, Joe Biden has magnified and institutionalized countless major violations of the Ten Commandments," Pokorsky pinpointed.

In addition, Pokorsky also called on members of the Clergy to be reminded of their role to be like St. Peter, St. Paul, and the other apostles "who were not silenced even when authorities threatened them with incarceration or martyrdom" because "continued silence is an anti-sacrament of cowardice and the spiritual treason of collaborating with the enemy."