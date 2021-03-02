Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joseph Biden, Jr.'s policies on prioritizing transgenders in women's sports and on letting in unvetted immigrants to the United States amidst lockdowns set on Americans during his speech at the recently concluded Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Orlando, Florida.

Trump, who spoke on Sunday, the last day of the Conference, criticized Biden's policies that would "destroy women's sports" and "eliminate" America's "national security."

Breitbart said the former President used his CPAC speech to slam the unified push made by Democrats to infiltrate women's sports with transgender women and the upcoming influx of thousands of refugees from around the world that no one knows "what are they bringing in with them."

In so far as the women's sports are concerned, Trump said that young girls and women find themselves "incensed to compete against those who are biological males."

"A lot of new records are being broken in women's sports--I hate to say that ladies, but a lot of new records that being shattered. For years the weightlifting--every ounce is like a big deal for many years--all of a sudden somebody comes along and beats it by 100 pounds," Trump said.

"Now young girls and women are incensed that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males. It's not good for women's - not good for women's sports which worked so long and so hard to get to where they are," he added. "The records that stood for years, even decades, are now being smashed with ease. If this is not changed, women's sports, as we know, will die, they'll end."

"What coach...want to recruit a young woman to compete if her record can easily be broken by somebody who was born a man? Not too many of those coaches around? Right yeah, they are around they won't be around long because they're gonna have a problem when their record is what? '0 and 16, but we're getting better!' I think it's crazy I think it's just crazy what's happening. We must protect the integrity of women's sports so important," Trump pointed out.

Breitbart said that The Equality Act was pivoted by Democrats in the House last February 26. The Act tries to "prevent civic recognition of the fundamental and complementary distinction between men and women" and to " bar parents and coaches from preserving single-sex sports".

On the other hand, Trump said that Biden's "increased refugee admissions by nearly ten times" is expected to become "hundreds of times as millions of people flow up through" America's "soon-to-be open borders".

"Your families still cannot go out to eat at local restaurants but Joe Biden is bringing in thousands upon thousands of refugees from all over the world--people that nobody knows anything about. We don't have crime records, we don't have health records, what are they bringing in with them?" Trump raised.

Breitbart added that Trump also highlighted that Biden restarted immigration to the U.S. from countries that export terrorism and ended a state's power to decide where refugees will be placed. Trump actually empowered the local's abilities to "have a say in whether they want to resettle refugees in their communities" but Biden revoked it.