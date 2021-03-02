In February, the World Health Organization absolved China's Wuhan virology lab from any responsibility they may have had in the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus that has now caused over 2.5 million deaths worldwide.

The W.H.O.-led investigation into the theory that the coronavirus began in a Wuhan lab that was studying coronaviruses produced underwhelming results. Scientists now claim that it was "highly unlikely" that there was a leak from the Wuhan lab. However, new evidence has come to light that even the American government and scientists participated in the cover-up of COVID-19 origins.

According to The Gateway Pundit, as early as January 2020, there was already talk of how American scientists have aided Chinese scientists in developing a type of coronavirus, specifically in the laboratory of a certain Dr. Zheng-Li Shi at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with the aid of Dr. Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina. Thirteen days later, The Washington Times reported on an Israeli warfare analyst, who claimed that "The deadly animal-borne coronavirus spreading globally may have originated in a laboratory in the city of Wuhan linked to China's covert biological weapons program."

Then Director of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) communicated with the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), commanding it to "rapidly examine information and identify data requirements that would help determine the [COVID-19 origins], specifically from an evolutionary/structural biology standpoint."

However, an uncovered non-peer-reviewed and already retracted Indian study titled "Uncanny similarity of unique inserts in the 2019-nCoV spike protein to HIV-1 gp120 and Hag" was reportedly a "scientific strawman," meaning that there may have been other government motives involved in the development of coronaviruses.

In addition, Principia Scientific International reported in January that a video taken just days before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, virologist Vincent Racaniello interviewed British zoologist and president of EcoHealth Alliance Peter Daszak about new diseases and predicting pandemics. Daszak worked with Dr. Shi Zhengli, who is known for her work in investigating coronaviruses that come from bats. It is good to know that EcoHealth Alliance is funded by the NIH.

In the interview, Daszak shared that researchers observed how some coronaviruses can "get into human cells in the lab" and that these coronaviruses are "untreatable with therapeutic monoclonals [antibodies] and you can't vaccinate against them with a vaccine."

Daszak also shared that the goal of their recent research into coronaviruses was to find the next "spillover event" and "develop a pan-coronavirus vaccine for many different types of coronaviruses."

Based on his statements, it is evident that the American government and scientists were well aware of the coronavirus studies being conducted and the risk that these labs would eventually be one of the COVID-19 origins.

Political adviser Neil Patel wrote in The Daily Signal that there are a number of forces opposed to uncovering the true COVID-19 origins, including "the Chinese government, U.S. media outlets, the Big Tech platforms, and scientists with a financial or reputational stake in the outcome of any investigation."

He highlighted the facts: China has been the source of two different coronavirus outbreaks since 2000. So how is it that the theory of the COVID-19 origins being from the Wuhan virology lab being marked as a conspiracy theory? To date, Patel said, "Nobody has answered this persuasively."