A Christian movie that tells about a father who seeks reconciliation with his estranged son, is now available to watch.

"The Man from Nowhere" is a film created by Cinema and Digital Arts students of The Master's University (TMU), aided by seasoned professionals.

The movie was directed by Matt Green, who also co-wrote the film together with Chris Dowling.

Speaking to The Christian Headlines, Dowling likened the film to the Bible's parable of the prodigal son. But in this movie, the father would be the one chasing riches while abandoning his son and would later on seek to reconcile after a cancer diagnosis.

Dowling said that it took only eight days to complete the movie.

"The fact that they pulled this off is pretty mind-blowing," the writer stated.

TMU revealed that Green, who joined the university in 2015, had been hoping to produce feature-length projects so that students could gain industry experience in the real world. The university also said that Green wrote the script in just two weeks, just in time for the filming of the movie in January 2020.

"We surrounded the crew with students learning in real time, but all the department heads were professional crew. Some of the actors were a lot more green. But we surrounded them with a nice supporting cast of seasoned actors," Dowling further said.

He is hoping that the movie would inspire reconciliation in the lives of the moviegoers. He saw men crying during their screenings, remembering their fathers and comparing themselves to the character.

In his interview with Hollywood in Toto, Dowling said that while many of the indie filmmakers were hit by pandemic, he happened to be still very busy with his craft.

"I just moved to Texas, and I'm busier than I've ever been," he said.

He then shared that he has been working on three scripts with other projects, including a film that features Dennis Quaid and "Little Jimmy Dickens" biopic. He also noted that people are seeking for inspirational stories nowadays, like "The Man from Nowhere."

Dowling is a writer, director and producer. He has worked on films such as "The Remaining," "Where Hope Grows," "Run the Race," "Priceless" and "Asperger's Are Us." His two other films, "On The Line" and "Roll With It" are set for release this year.

Green is also a writer, producer and director who started his career in 1990s. He was the producer of the "No Greater Love" movie. He is also currently working on two other films, "Reckoning" and "The Lady in the Tunnel."

The movie features Nick Searcy and Seth Bowling as main characters.

Searcy has played in various blockbuster movies such as "Moneyball," "The Ugly Truth," "The Last Song," "Runaway Jury," "The Dead Girl," "Cast Away," "Fried Green Tomatoes" and "Head of State."

Bowling, on the other hand, has worked as an actor and stunt performer in movies and TV shows like "Into the Dark," "Wish Upon a Unicorn" and "This is Us."

Supporting cast include Anthony Tyler Quinn and Arianna Sonnenburg. It was produced by Mr. John Sullivan, an independent filmmaker and the second most successful political documentary filmmaker.

The movie was released on Feb. 9. It is now available on DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital.