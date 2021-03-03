Self-professed conservative Amala Ekpunobi took to Twitter and TikTok to quash the modern gender debate in under a minute.

On the last Thursday of February, the House of Representatives voted to pass the Equality Act, a controversial new measure that would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Equality Act, which was passed by the House in 2019 but was blocked by a Senate with a Republican majority, was made into law mostly due to the Democrat-controlled White House, House, and Senate, The Washington Post reported.

The controversial new legislation sparked the modern gender debate anew, with both left and right sides presenting their arguments. However, a conservative Twitter user by the name of Amala Ekpunobi recently took to social media to shut down the modern gender debate.

Ekpunobi, who is better known as @halfblackconse1 on Twitter and @halfblackconservative on TikTok, posted a video in which she magnificently opposed a number of arguments in the modern gender debate, all in less than a minute.

"Let's address the gender spectrum debate from as many angles as we can in 60 seconds, let's go," the conservative Twitter user began her video, as shared by funny conservative site Not the Bee.

"If you're a man or woman who identifies as anything other than a man or a woman, that is totally your right. It is not then your right to step on my free speech and tell me what I'm obligated to call you and as the gender spectrum debate rises, so does legislation that is labeling misgendering as a hate crime," she argued.

"Two, I fundamentally believe that we are all men and women. That is human nature, that is biology. I do not placate to those who don't believe in science," Ekpunobi said proudly.

"Thirdly, as the gender spectrum ideology is rising and is rising in our public schooling systems, meaning that young boys and girls are being exposed to this ideology which is causing psychological harm to them and making them confused as to what gender they are," the conservative Twitter user continued.

According to the National Catholic Reporter, chairmen of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops recently spoke out against the Equality Act, which they said "[dismisses] sexual difference and falsely presenting 'gender' as only a social construct."

"Fourth for the lefties out there, if a man identifying as a woman is a real woman, does he share your patriarchal oppression or your womanhood? Does he get to compete in women's sports and kick your butt like they're doing right now?" Ekpunobi posed the question.

According to the Denison Forum, the Equality Act will "dismantle sex-specific facilities, sports, and other spaces" and that as a result of this highly controversial bill, biological females will be forced to complete in sports with biological males who identify as female. What's worse, "Sexual assaults on girls in bathrooms and showers could escalate."

On the topic of sexual assault, conservative Twitter user Amala Ekpunobi warned, "Five, as we normalize all these gender identification, we're normalizing predators being able to go to whatever bathroom that they want and letting our whole society fall victim to their depravity."

In conclusion, Ekpunobi said, "So no, it's not just about a little box that you check when you're going to university and they ask what gender you are. These are fundamental changes that are being made to our society and everything that has ever been true."

Watch her video below to hear what she said: