The world is shocked as more than 38 people were killed by security forces across various cities in Myanmar in what the United Nations described as the "bloodiest day" since a coup took place there last February 1, 2021.

BBC reported that at least 38 people were killed from across Myanmar due to mass protests that called for an end to military rule in the country. The military overthrew and seized elected government leaders that included Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi during the coup last month.

The coup took place due to allegations that the November general elections was done fraudulently such that the National League for Democracy of Suu Kyi won -- though no proof was presented by the military. A video of 75-year-old Suu Kyi was shown last week by the military when she appeared in court through video call.

Witnesses, as per BBC, said the security forces in several cities opened fire out of nowhere with live bullets on large crowds without any warning. In Yangon, two boys, aged 14 and 17, as well as a 19-year old woman were among those killed.

Besides the city of Yangon, central Myanmar's Monywa saw six people shot dead and 30 wounded simultaneously with the city of Myingyan's 10 injured from "rubber bullets and live rounds" after tear gas was fired. These exclude those who died in Mandalay.

"I think around 10am or 10.30, police and soldiers came to that area and then they started to shoot at civilians. They didn't give any warning to the civilians. They just came out and they started to shoot. They used rubber bullets but they also used live bullets to kill civilians in a violent way," a student protester told BBC on those killed near her house.

BBC said that the military has not commented on the reported deaths but have, instead, shown that it will stand firm despite international pressure for being condemned on the violence.

UN Envoy To Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told BBC that "shocking footage" were coming out on the mass murders and violence, which included a police beating a medical crew volunteer that was unarmed and a protester being shot on the street. She said there are "many wounded" and that at least 50 people have already been killed.

Schraner Burgener has already pushed the United Nations to undertake "very strong measures" on Myanmar's military chief who was, as per BBC, willing to "walk with only few friends" in lieu of the punitive actions that can be taken against him.

Seconding Schraner Burgener's call on the bloody deaths in Myanmar, BBC highlighted that the United Kingdom have asked the United Nations Security Council to meet on Friday to address the matter while the United States is also considering sanctions against Myanmar's military.

"We call on all countries to speak with one voice to condemn the brutal violence by the Burmese military against its own people," the United States Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. BBC added that Price urged China to use its influence on the military being Myanmar's close ally.

The United Nations Security Council, in response, has expressed its concern over Myanmar's situation but BBC said it stopped short of condemning the coup to avoid conflict with China and Russia who view it as an internal matter.

Channel News Asia reported that Myanmar's Southeast Asian neighbors have already called for an end to the the military's violence and a start to peaceful negotiations on the matter during a special meeting on the matter by its foreign ministers last Tuesday via video conference.

Brunei, which stands as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations 2021 Head, have pushed for a joint statement be made after the meeting but it did not materialize since no agreement on the declaration was made. Together with Brunei, the governments of Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore have called for a stop of the violence and the release of the coup prisoners.

As of now, at least 54 people have been killed since the Feb. 1 coup, Channel News Asia reported.

Christians are urged to pray for believers in Myanmar, for the chaos to stop, and for people to find peace in Jesus Christ.