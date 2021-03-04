Various reports indicate that the vaccines cause more injuries and deaths than natural COVID-19 infections.

According to LifeSite, the different experimental vaccines' death rate for Israel's elderly is 40 times higher than COVID-19 deaths according to data presented by researchers. Pfizer's vaccine is said to have caused 40 times more death in elderly people and 260 times more deaths in the young than "what the COVID-19 virus would have claimed during the given time frame" of five weeks.

This was based on the research conducted by Aix-Marseille University Faculty Member Dr. Herve Seligmann and Engineer Haim Yativ.

"Those vaccinated and above 65, 0.2% died during the three-week period between doses, hence about 200 among 100,000 vaccinated. This is to be compared to the 4.91 dead among 100,000 dying from COVID-19 without vaccination," the research paper read.

"This scary picture also extends to those below 65," the researchers continued. During the five-week vaccination process "0.05 percent, meaning 50 among 100,000, died. This is to be compared to the 0.19 per 100,000 dying from COVID-19 (who) are not vaccinated," the authors added. "Hence the death rate of this age group increased by 260 (times) during this five-week period of the vaccination process, as compared to their natural COVID-19 death rate."

As per LifeSite, Seligmann and Yativ said that the "estimated numbers of deaths from the vaccine are probably much lower than actual numbers as it accounts only for those defined as COVID-19 deaths for that short time period and does not include AVC and cardiac (and other) events resulting from the inflammatory reactions." This information does not take into account the "long-term complications" the vaccine may have on the person.

The authors also said hat those who were administered with the Pfizer vaccine should expect "mid- and long-term adverse effects since the Antibody-dependent Enhancement manifests itself on the patient.

LifeSite also reported similar effects of the Pfizer vaccine in the United States where 56% of the reported 1,095 deaths received the Pfizer vaccine and 43% received the Moderna vaccine based on reports released by the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between December 14, 2020 and February 18, 2021.

Data also show that 48% of the people who died in the United States became ill after 48 hours of vaccination and a third of the deaths happened within 48 hours of vaccination. There are actually a total of 19,907 reports of adverse events due to the vaccination for the said time period. Roughly 21% of the deaths were cardiac-related.

This echoes the warning given by Pediatric Rheumatologist Dr. J. Patrick Whelan to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last December that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could cause brain and heart inflammation along with other injuries that were assessed from the safety trials.

In addition, LifeSite revealed that the United Kingdom's YellowCard reported that there were 402 deaths after Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were administered for the period between December 9, 2020 and February 14, 2021. YellowCard is the United Kingdom's counterpart for the United States VAERS, which reports side effects to COVID-related medications, devices, products, and vaccines.

LifeSite pointed out that despite the reported cases of deaths and adverse effects after COVID-19 vaccinations, authorities show no concern or alarm.