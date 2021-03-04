The World Health Organization and the mainstream media continue to insist that the COVID-19 pandemic was not man-made and that it had moved from bats to humans, following the WHO's controversial investigation in Wuhan, China. The investigation, which resulted in dismal findings, absolved the Wuhan Institute of Virology from bearing any responsibility for the coronavirus, which has taken the lives of millions worldwide.

However, there are still a number of entities who are fighting to uncover the truth, that it was Chinese experiments that led to COVID-19 pandemic. One of those entities is British political commentator and former political adviser Steve Hilton, who recently launched an informal investigation with FOX's The Next Revolution into the experiments that led to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to LifeSite News, Hilton spoke with FOX News to uncover how Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration's trusted health expert, "funded the specific gain-of-function study that almost certainly created the COVID-19 virus despite protests from leaders of the scientific community who warned that he was playing with fire," Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Children's Health Defense chairman and chief legal counsel said.

In a conversation with FOX's Maria Bartiromo, Hilton shared how Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is "the leading proponent of a type of virus research called gain of function" and may have been involved in experiments that led to COVID-19 pandemic.

"The idea is to manipulate genetic information in the lab to make viruses as contagious as possible so we can learn how to fight them. It's a noble intention but accidents happen," Hilton explained, linking Dr. Fauci to the experiments that led to COVID-19 pandemic.

Hilton said the COVID-19 origin story was not meant to point a finger at someone, but rather meant to let people "learn lessons, to prevent the next pandemic," LifeSite noted

This gain-of-function research was previously suspended in 2014 under the Obama administration. However, in December 2017, the suspension was lifted by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), The Lancet reported.

In February, a Washington Post op-ed insisted that another "plausible pathway" must be investigated, that the coronavirus was a result of a laboratory accident or leak. The op-ed pointed out that Wuhan, where the virus first broke out, has a population of 11 million and is "a major transportation hub and a center of virus studies in China" that is home to as much as six facilities "with BSL-3 laboratories for handling infectious agents."

Evidence has been found that these institutions have been actively pursuing coronavirus research, which may include experiments that led to COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, these coronavirus research programs are in fact, U.S.-funded. Hilton said, "The question is who commissioned the work, who started the work that they were doing in that lab, and the answer...comes back right to here, to our country, to Dr. Fauci."

"In 2014 Dr. Fauci commissioned work that led to that kind of manipulation in the lab that is so close to what we saw with this pandemic," Hilton explained. He strongly recommended an investigation into Dr. Fauci, who he accused of commissioning coronavirus research despite the suspension in 2014. Hilton also questioned why the United States continues to fund coronavirus research that sets the stage for accidents or leaks that can cause another similar pandemic.

The U.S. Congress has already demanded the Department of Health and Human Services to investigate the National Institutes of Health's taxpayer-funded coronavirus research conducted at the Wuhan virology lab in China.