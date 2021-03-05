Connecticut is gearing up to bounce back from the pandemic after the governor lifted restrictions on various public spaces while retaining the mask mandate.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, a Democrat, announced on Thursday a massive rollback of COVID-19 restrictions on the state. Capacity restrictions for a number of businesses will be lifted beginning March 19, NBC Connecticut reported. However, the governor ordered compliance for the mask mandate, physical distancing, and cleaning protocols.

The Connecticut governor also agreed to reopen the state's houses of worship, businesses, museums, libraries, gyms and fitness centers, retail and offices, and more. According to The Gateway Pundit, movie theaters and venues for the performing arts will have to comply with the 50% capacity restriction. As for recreational and social gatherings, up to 25 people are now allowed indoors and up to 100 outdoors. Commercial venues will still be allowed up to 100 people outdoors and 200 people indoors, with a curfew of 11 p.m.

"We're eliminating the capacity limits starting on March 19. We're keeping the mask mandate. I think it's very important," Gov. Lamont said. "I know what's happening in Texas and Mississippi. I've heard the president. It's probably the most important thing you can do."

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions and retaining of the mask mandate comes about from the successful first step of reopening. The state is also looking to allow reopenings at outdoor amusement parks, outdoor event venues, with a 50% capacity limit of about 10,000 people, as well as indoor stadiums with a 10% capacity limit beginning April 2. The state hopes to be able to host summer camps and festivals just in time for the summer season.

In talking about the reopening plans with the mask mandate, Gov. Lamont said, "I think Connecticut has earned it." They believe that the vaccine will help keep the number of COVID-19 cases on a manageable level.

In fact, the state has a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 1.86%, with 878 new cases identified. As of writing time, there are 433 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease from the previous day's 451. Gov. Lamont was proud to report that these were some of the lowest the state has reported in months.

Further away to the midwest, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has also abruptly ended COVID-19 restrictions and refused to uphold a mask mandate. According to NBC News, the two-term Republican governor announced his decision on Tuesday afternoon at Montelongo's Mexican Restaurant in Lubbock. Gov. Abbott said, "It is now time to open Texas 100 percent. COVID has not suddenly disappeared, but state mandates are no longer needed."

The governor said that state mandates are no longer needed due to the "recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using." Texas has a population of 29 million and averages a million vaccine inoculations every week.

Neighboring Mississippi also followed the lead with Governor Tate Reeves relieving the mask mandate along with other restrictions, claiming that COVID-19 hospitalizations and case numbers have "plummeted" as the vaccine is being "rapidly distributed."