The Turkish Government released last Wednesday a 290-page document that justifies the genocide they committed against the Armenian Christians last year during the Nagorno-Karabakh's Fourty-Four Day War.

The document, entitled "Victory In Nagorno-Karabakh After 44 Days: The Token Of The Turkey-Azerbaijan Brotherhood," stated that the Turkish Government remained "within the boundaries of legitimacy, not targeting civilians and civilian settlements" even though, as per International Chrisian Concern, they used extensively strong Turkish-Azeri forces who targeted the settlements of civilians. This does not include the hiring of Syrian jihadist mercenaries to kill Christians.

The Turkish Government was said to have used cluster munitions and white phosporus gas during the war and even celebrated the tactics they used last December 10 through a victory parade.

According to International Christian Concern, the document is meant to "distract" people from the real issue, which is "committing genocide against Christians."

"This report by Turkey, particularly given its length, is meant to overwhelm and distract us from the real issue at hand. Which is that Turkey, a NATO ally, is committing genocide against Christians," declared International Christian Concern Middle East Regional Manager Claire Evans in their organization's website.

The International Christian Concern reported that the said document has a very lengthy historical analysis of what transpired during the war to "justify its actions." They said that the historical analysis can only set the context of the what happened but would not be able to justify any human rights abuses the Turkish Government has done in the past and present. Accordingly, International Christian Concern said that this is a technique of the Turkish Government of "erasing the collective memory of Christianity as an excuse not to pursue religious freedom protections for the local communities."

"This report shows the depth to which Turkey will message its narrative. It cannot be contradicted by those on the ground who are living the consequences of Turkey's actions, without risking their personal lives and safety," Evans added, "It is absurd that Turkey can so blatantly acknowledge its role in igniting a war, in using the language of genocide to win it, and yet still have an internationally recognized peace-keeping role over newly conquered territories."

In "The Anatomy Of Genocide; Karabakh's Forty-Four Day War," prepared and released by International Christian Concern last January, a background on the war is given alongside advocacy recommendations and the history of Nagorno-Karabakh. The war broke on September 27, 2020 in South Caucasus, Turkey and lasted for forty-four days until Russia stepped in. Footages of the war crimes were published by the Azeri and paid Turkish Syrian mercenaries.

International Christian Concern explained that the dynamics of the war was deeply complex but had strong implications on religious freedom since it is basically set to "erase Christianity from the historical memory of Karabakh." It also aimed to "dehumanize local residents" by "dismantling their identity" and by "using a variety of impression management maneuvers to limit the ability of international observers to name the war" for the "genocide" that it is.