The head of a Christian organization has uncovered three areas in the church wherein morality is in decline, and has provided ways to address the issues.

A study by Barna Group has found that, "Belief in absolute moral truth rooted in God's Word is rapidly eroding among all American adults."

To address this issue, Stand Strong Ministries President Jason Jimenez revealed three areas in the church where he believes that God's truth has eroded, resulting to moral decline. He also provided ways to battle these areas, through his article in The Christian Post.

First, is the church's weakening theology. He said that the church has become secularized and progressive which led its leaders to deny that the Bible is the Word of God. He cited Josh Scott of a progressive Tennessee church, who claimed that the Bible is not the Word of God but just "a human response to God."

Jimenez said that staying "grounded in the Bible as the infallible Word of God," stated in 2 Tim. 3:16-17, is the most effective strategy to confront weak theology. Digging deeper into the Word of God results in "boldness and discernment" to fight false teachings. He then mentioned Apostle Paul's words in Colossians 2:8, saying that Christians should not be captives of "philosophy and empty deceit" which are not from God. In addition, the Bible should be taught to others more frequently.

Second is "worshipping of self." Quoting the Puritan Stephen Charnock's statement about glorifying oneself rather than God, Jimenez provided "three biblical mandates" to fight idolatry in the church.

Humbling before God. As James 4:7 says, Christians should submit themselves before God. He said that the word "submit" in the verse means surrendering to the will of God.

Serving others above oneself. Philippians 2:3 says that Christians must humbly "count others more significant than" themselves.

Using spiritual gifts to build up the church. Romans 12:5-6 commands Christians to use the gifts they are given as members of the church.

Finally, Jimenez said that Christians should fight the "notion that sin is subjective." He said that there is an increasing number of evangelicals who are attending church but are justifying their sins, as well as the sins of others.

He added that even pastors have given in to the pressures and crafted "eloquent sermons," justifying moral sins such as abortion, transgenderism and marriage with the same gender.

Jimenez further said that sin can be fought in three ways.

First, by "living a life worthy of the Gospel" as stated in Ephesians 4:1-2.

Second by calling out sin, like what Paul has done in Galatians 5:19-21.

And finally, by repenting sins. He recalled Apostle John's words in 1 John 1:9, saying that if Christians confess their sins, God is faithful and just to forgive and cleanse them from all unrighteousness.

"It's time, dear Christian, to stand for the truth of God's Word without compromise and allow the Holy Spirit to empower you to bring restoration to the body of Christ," Jimenez concluded.