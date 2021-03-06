In yet another one of Big Tech's moves on censoring conservatives, videos of former President Donald Trump's speech before the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that was posted on YouTube was removed and banned from the said website Thursday, a report says.

In Trump's speech on Sunday, he mentioned his future plans as he teased a 2024 presidential bid, which excited a lot of conservatives, Townhall reported.

"With your help, we will take back the House, we will win the Senate and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. And I wonder who that will be," Trump claimed.

This speech also marks Trump's first public appearance since leaving office.

However, tech giants don't seem too fond of Trump's speech as they, once again, de-platformed him for talking about the alleged fraud that happened in the presidential elections last year.

According to a Twitter post of Right Side Broadcasting News (RSBN), they were suspended for two weeks by YouTube for live streaming Trump's CPAC speech which allegedly "violated their guidelines on election misinformation."

"The video was approaching 4 million views. They have also removed it from their platform," RSBN tweeted.