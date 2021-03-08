Students for Life of America (SFLA), a pro-life youth organization, has listed 23 Christian schools identified as working with the nation's largest abortion promulgator, Planned Parenthood.

According to SFLA's initial report posted on their website, Planned Parenthood had "quiet relationships with many faith-based schools."

"There is an unholy partnership between a number of Christian schools and the abortion industry, but Students for Life is mobilizing pro-life advocate nationwide to cut ties with the nation's number one abortion vendor," said the group's president, Kristan Hawkins.

SFLA states that out of the 700 Christian colleges they surveyed, about a hundred schools are complicit to the promotion of abortion through their partnership with Planned Parenthood (PP). This was subtly done through "advertising Planned Parenthood internships and career postings; referring students to PP as a resource; incorporating PP into medical school rotations; and hosting events for students with the abortion giant."

On Wednesday, they released the first set of 25 Christian Schools confirmed to have ties with PP. They also mapped their locations across the country with the caption,

"At least 25 Christian colleges have developed friendly relationships with Planned Parenthood, America's biggest abortion vendor, with some even endorsing them as "a trusted resource." But we know the truth. Planned Parenthood's goal is to ensure Christian, college-age young adults do not bat an eyelash at (or worse, encourage) abortions."

Two schools in Pennsylvania namely the Messiah College and St. Francis University immediately revoked their connection to PP in response to the appeal of pro-life advocates.

"Our hope is that the schools that remain on our list will learn from this example and cut ties with the nation's biggest seller of abortions... which clearly has no place within a Christian institution" Students for Life said.

The remaining 23 are as follows:

American University (D.C.), Methodist

Augsburg University (MN), Lutheran

Augustana College (IL), Lutheran

California Lutheran University (CA), Lutheran

Drury University (MO), United Church of Christ

Eckerd College (FL), Presbyterian

Emory University (GA), Methodist Episcopal

Fordham University (NY), Catholic

Luther College (IA), Lutheran

Macalester College (MN), Presbyterian

McKendree University (IL), United Methodist

New Brunswick Theological Seminary (NJ)

Ohio Wesleyan (OH), United Methodist

Oklahoma City University (OK), United Methodist

Paine College (GA), Methodist

Roanoke College (VA), Lutheran

Saint Joseph's University (PA), Catholic

Saint Norbert College (WI), Catholic

Southwestern University (TX), United Methodist

Trinity Washington University (D.C.), Catholic

University of Indianapolis (IN), United Methodist

University of Lynchburg (VA), Disciples of Christ

West Virginia Wesleyan (WV), United Methodist

The full report and list are yet to be published by SFLA's Institute for Pro-Life Advancement by August or September. Meantime, SFLA's pro-life partners continue to contact the remaining 23 colleges urging them to stop helping the abortion industry thrive by cutting ties with Planned Parenthood.

Kristan Hawkins told the Christian Post that some of these colleges have, without qualms, expressed their support on Planned Parenthood.

"In some cases, we had situations where the school openly supported Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry and was obstinate in their response to us. And that to me, I think, was the most surprising," she said.