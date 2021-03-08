Following the revelation of Ravi Zacharias' sexual misconduct, the head of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM) announced new developments, including the plan to change the name of the organization.

In a statement released by Sarah Davis, CEO and daughter of the late apologist, the organization has communicated some updates. Davis began by expressing her grief over the victims.

"We continue to grieve deeply for the victims who have been treated in ways that are completely antithetical to the gospel. We also painfully and increasingly recognize organizational failures that have occurred and the repentance that needs to take place in both heart and action. This is the first of periodic updates that we plan to release in order to share with you the steps we are taking as we seek to walk a path of repentance, restitution, learning, and serving," she said.

Davis revealed that the organization is currently undergoing a thorough assessment from the management/compliance consulting firm, Guidepost Solutions. The process aims to "understand all the areas of unhealth" in RZIM "to prevent any kind of abuse in the future." The consulting firm will evaluate the organization's "structures, culture, policies, processes, finances, and practices, including the handling of any former abuse allegations."

Further, the organization also presented some developments, recognizing RZIM's current "need for concrete steps and corrective measures."

First, it has assigned a "confidential liaison," whom the survivors of Zacharias' abuse can contact with. The process seeks to provide "care, justice, and restitution" for the victims.

Second, victims of Zacharias are encouraged to file complaints to Guidepost. Davis has provided the steps for filing in her statement.

Third, the organization stated that it is currently removing all of Zacharias' content on the website and social media platforms. These include videos and publications. They are also planning to change the name of the organization, as well as "discontinuing the use of 'The Zacharias Institute' brand."

Finally, the organization informed about its offer of severance payments to all its staff who resigned "for reasons of conscience" during the latest investigation of Zacharias' abuse.

Davis said that that they are anticipating to learn "significant lessons" in all areas of their ministry and are grateful to everyone who have helped them.

"We are praying for the courage to pursue repentance and to have learners' hearts, and we are trusting in God's guidance in the days ahead," she concluded.

Miller and Martin, the firm hired by RZIM, released its investigation report dated Feb. 9. The report confirmed Zacharias' sexual harassment allegations by various individuals, including a number of massage therapists and Canadian Lori Anne Thompson, whom Zacharias engaged with "in sexually explicit online conversations."

The report of Zacharias' inappropriate behavior shocked the Christian world. Relative to this, Christian and Missionary Alliance expelled the apologist from the missionary movement and posthumously revoked his ordination.

Zacharias studied in Ontario Bible College in Toronto and completed Master of Divinity in Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Illinois. He founded RZIM in 1984, headquartered in Georgia. The organization has also offices in India, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.