Justin Duggar, 14th of Jim Bob and Michelle's 19 children of the famous Duggar family, married his three-month fiancée Claire Spivey on Feb. 26.

Justin greeted Claire on her 20th birthday on Feb. 28, just two days after they tied the knot. He also shared a slideshow of her photos, including one from their wedding. HITC said that the wedding took place in Azle, Texas.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife! I'm so thankful to have married my best friend! I love you so much," he wrote on Instagram.

In a statement to People, the couple said that they are grateful and glad to have met each other.

"Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be. We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife," they said.

They also posted the video created by videographer Gabriel Johnson on social media, capturing a preview of their wedding.

Their courtship was announced in September last year. TLC said that the Duggars and Spiveys are old family friends for more than 20 years. But the couple only met each other in the spring of 2019, during a dinner with a group of friends in Texas. Justin revealed that he already knew Claire would become his wife just within a week of meeting her.

"God brought Claire into my life and I wasn't really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. And ever since then, I knew she was the one," he said.

They got engaged in November.

"We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another, and happiness," the couple said during the announcement of their engagement.

The Duggars hail from Arkansas. They are known for their show "19 Kids and Counting" that aired its first episode on Sep. 29, 2008. The conservative family strictly adhered to the Baptist faith, rejecting birth control methods. But on May 22, 2015, TLC pulled all episodes of the show after their eldest child, Josh, publicly admitted that he molested a child as a teenager.

On Dec. 13, 2015, TLC made a follow up series "Counting On" featuring the older daughters of the Duggar family, prohibiting Josh to be even mentioned in the program. The show features their milestone moments, including how they raise their own families.

Jim Bob has served two terms as Arkansas' state legislator, from 1998 to 2003. He also ran for the U.S. Senate on 2002 but lost the race.

Michelle and Jim Bob have released two books. "The Duggars: 20 and Counting!" in 2008 and "A Love that Multiplies" in 2011.

Four of their older daughters have also released their own book in 2013, "Growing Up Duggar: It's all about Relationship."