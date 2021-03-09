Republicans reportedly want to keep using former President Donald Trump's name to raise funds even after he sent them a cease-and-desist letter last Friday.

The Blaze reported that Trump sent the Grand Old Party the letter against using his name but the Republican's lawyers responded defiantly on Monday.

Trump, through his legal counsel for Save America PAC Alex Cannon, sent the letter to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee demanding them to stop using his name for fundraising. The letter said that Republicans should "immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump's name, image, and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech."

"President Trump remains committed to the Republican Party and electing America First conservatives, but that doesn't give anyone--friend or foe--permission to use his likeness without explicit approval," a Trump adviser told Politico, as per The Hill.

The Hill said the cease-and-desist order was a response to emails in the form of thank-you cards that supporters received asking for donations for Trump.

However, Politico Playbook said that the Republicans didn't take the letter seriously. In particular, NRSC went on with the Facebook fundraising of the "Trump Supporters ONLY!" T-shirt that had the former president's face on it and the additional words "Miss Me Yet?", as well as, with the sending of emails on Saturday and Sunday that referenced to Trump for donations.

In addition to ignoring the letter, The Blaze reported that the Republican National Committee Counsel Justin Riemer responded that they had "every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals".

"The RNC is grateful for the past and continued support President Trump has given to the committee and it looks forward to working with him to elect Republicans across the country," Riemer added.

Politico also said that Trump launched the PAC after the 2020 elections and was able to easily raise tens of millions of dollars with it. The money can be used to fund political activities and donate to candidates of Trump's choosing.

According to The Hill, Trump has already signified being involved in the 2022 midterm elections where he is willing to back incumbents for reelection bids and withhold support for those he deems "insufficiently loyal". Trump is said to be currently thinking of the possibility of running for the 2024 presidential bid. Thus, "his endorsements is expected to be highly sought after by most Republicans."

"Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership," Trump remarked last month through a statement, The Hill highlighted.

The Hill pointed out that Trump's cease-and-desist letter was broad and would impact fellow Republicans he is close with. The Hill cited RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel who claims Trump personally approved with her the use of his name for fundraising, donor treatment, and speaking engagements.