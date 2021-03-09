A woman from San Antonio, Texas was arrested this weekend for accidentally putting a duplex on fire after attempting to burn a Bible in her own backyard.

News 4 San Antonio said that the fire from the burning Bible jumped to the unnamed woman's home and then to the back wall of her neighbor's home, causing an estimated damage of $150,000 from the burned duplex.

The San Antonio Fire Department said they received a call at 7:30 a.m. for the burning duplex at Midcrown Drive near Park Village Elementary School of the town's Northeast side. They arrived while the two structures were heavily burning.

"We had heavy fire showing for basically two residential structures. We started applying waters much as we could," narrated San Antonio Fire Department Captain John Flores, as per News 4 San Antonio.

The woman's neighbor, John Bailey, who was awakened by her banging of their front door regarding the fire, per News 4 San Antonio, said the woman tried to wake him and the other neighbors up.

"The lady came and knocked on the door banged on the doors and says, oh, fire it's on fire," he said.

"I ran out, tried to use my water hose to kind of spread it off and make sure it didn't get to my sister's house," he added.

Bailey said the fire cost him all of his and his sister's and a home for their five dogs, which he now needs to bring to animal shelter while he and his sister will ask relatives if they could stay with them for the time being.

The San Antonio firefighters was able to completely douse the fire and there were no injuries reported, News 4 San Antonio said.

Meanwhile, Complex reported that the woman was taken into custody by the San Antonio Police officers even though charges are yet to be filed. There was no mention from among the reports if there was anything left of the Bible she had burned.

In similar news, KNUE 101.5 pointed out in its report that the Bible is the "most burned book of all time" and that there was no report on the reason why the woman set the Bible on fire except that the matter is ongoing investigations.

13 ABC Wham reported, as an example, a similar incident that took place in Livingston County, New York last August 2020. Someone broke in the Lima Presbyterian Church and used a Bible to set it on fire. The unknown perpetrator left the sanctuary that filled the entire building with smoke.

Good thing people came to worship in the Church, discovered the fire, and was able to report it to authorities who immediately came to set it out. The fire also caused little damage and affected mainly the church's music organ. The "damage, as per the Lima Presbyterian Church, can be repaired" and the perpetrator needed prayers for his act that seem to be from someone who is "troubled or angry."

In addition, seven months ago, the New York Post reported that protesters in Portland Oregon burned Bibles and the American flag. The Bible was said to be used as kindling for the bonfires of the protesters that gathered outside the federal courthouse.