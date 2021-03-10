Following the coup in Myanmar and the military's bloody response to demonstrators, a Christian organization urged the international community to strengthen its efforts to pressure the Burmese military and fight for the country's democracy.

International Christian Concern (ICC) noted of the international community's hesitation in challenging Myanmar's military regime and its brutal handling of the protesters.

On Feb. 1, the country's armed forces, known as the "Tatmadaw," seized control of the government from the ruling party, the National League of Democracy. Protests followed and has not waned since then. At the start, the military only responded with rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas but as the demonstrations went on, it has become cruel. The army began firing live ammunitions on the protesters, killing 38 people on their bloodiest day on March 3.

ICC said that the international community responded by merely giving "verbal threats" of further sanctions to the Burmese military. The Tatmadaw reportedly replied that they are already "used to sanctions" and have survived, adding that they need "to walk with only a few friends."

On March 4, the United States imposed trade restrictions on Myanmar. Also, America prevented Tatmadaw's $1 billion withdrawal from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The actions of the United States are good but the organization argued that these are not enough to make an impact on Myanmar' new military government, which continues to tackle the protesters with violence and seemed to be willing to do everything for power.

ICC revealed that the Tatmadaw has been oppressing the religious and ethnic minorities in Myanmar, including the Muslim and Christian Rohingya and Kachin Christians. On Feb. 28, authorities have raided the Kachin Baptist Convention in Lashio, detaining and beating 11 Christians.

The organization said that incidents of religious persecution, carried out by the country's military, are common in Myanmar. Thus, observers warned that Tatmadaw's consolidation of power would only worsen the situation. With this, the international community is urged "to take meaningful action" to confront the ruling military group with their abuses.

Further, ICC said that sanctions should be directed to the center of the military's "ability to function economically rather than targeting small areas of trade on the periphery." It also said that China and Japan must be watched closely as the international community is gauging its response to the coup.

Japan appeared to have hesitated in joining the international community in condemning the coup, having close relationship with the Burmese military and for its history of providing the country with monetary support. China, on the other hand, has vetoed a UN Security Council statement of condemning the coup, being Myanmar's ally for a long time and economic partner.

The organization has called upon the international community to take the necessary measures to help Myanmar find its way back to democracy and free the country's religious minorities from Tatmadaw's oppression.

"The international community must consider how it can effect real change in Myanmar and what it can do to prevent countries like China and Japan from softening the impact of the international community's attempts to pressure the Tatmadaw. Myanmar's pro-democracy protestors and religious minorities alike need the concerted support of the international community," ICC said.