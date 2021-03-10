Florida Representative Matt Gaetz called the COVID-19 Relief Bill a "Trojan Horse" for socialism due to the inflation it will bring from massive government spending, as per a report from Breitbart.

Breitbart said Gaetz was in an interview with Fox Business' "Mornings With Maria" when he remarked about President Joseph Biden, Jr.'s COVID-19 $1.9 trillion relief package.

"It is a Trojan horse for socialism, it is everything Democrats have wanted wrapped and branded in coronavirus so that people are scared into voting for it," Gaetz told Fox Business Global Markets Editor Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday.

"And the point that was made by your financial panel earlier is entirely correct. This is only the beginning. And we are about to see massive inflation in this country as a consequence of no real pressure against the printing of money," he pointed out.

A month ago, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics came out with a report that the Consumer Price Index increased by 0.3 percent in January 2021 "on a seasonally adjusted basis while "all item index increased 1.4 percent before seasonal adjustment." CNBC added that the "inflation is just warming up" in February and is expected to be higher come May 2021 on "an annualized basis."

"The only reason that we haven't seen that inflation yet," Gaetz added, "One, we've had downward pressure as a result of the lower cost of transmitting data. Second, the dollar continues... to be very attractive globally for people to acquire. And I think that as we roll into the second and third rounds of stimulus, you put the dollar as the global reserve currency in more jeopardy than it is today."

As per Fox Business, Gaetz was slamming Jen Psaki's statement that the relief bill is the "most progressive piece of legislation in history."

"Well, first I would say: Senator Manchin and Senator Sanders and a range of Democrats in between just voted to support a $1.9 trillion package that is the most progressive piece of legislation in history," Psaki said during the March 8 Press conference at the White House after a reporter asked her for comments regarding Joe Manchin's statements and on the Republicans "drawing a pretty hard line."

"So, I would say we feel pretty good about that, and the fact that that package was not broken up. It still contained the key components that the President advocated for: $1,400 checks; you know, assistance to schools. And yes, there were some changes on the margins, but it is the core of what he had originally proposed," she added.

The Associated Press reported that Psaki also announced that Biden will not put his name on the relief checks unlike what Trump did.

On the other hand, the Gateway Pundit reported that Biden's COVID-10 stimulus won't be able to really help the American' public but would be able to help Democrats payoff debts. It revealed that the U.S.-Senate approved $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package "wipes out New York State's projected budget deficit--possibly negating the need for hefty tax hikes or spending cuts, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's office said Monday."