Two people from Hong Kong have passed away after they were inoculated with CoronaVac, a China-made Sinovac COVID vaccine from the country's state-run pharmaceutical company.

The Hong Kong Department of Health released a statement that revealed how a 55 year-old woman suffered from an acute stroke and was rushed to the hospital before she survived a cardiac arrest but later passed away.

According to Breitbart, the 55 year-old woman first experienced an acute stroke on March 5, after which she was taken to the Caritas Medical Centre for treatment then transferred to Kwong Wah Hospital for further treatment. She then had cardiac arrest and was resuscitated, but passed away in the morning.

The Hong Kong woman was inoculated with the China-made Sinovac COVID vaccine at the Kwun Chung Sports Centre Community Vaccination Centre in Jordan on March 2. The Hong Kong Department of Health has coordinated with the Hospital Authority (HA) to gather more information to provide to the Expert Committee on Clinical Events Assessment Following COVID-19 Immunisation to determine causality immediately.

Meanwhile, another Hong Kong resident lost his life just days after he was inoculated with the China-made Sinovac COVID vaccine. A 71 year-old man was taken to United Christian Hospital on the night of March 7 after he received the coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, March 3. His cause of death was a "suspected heart attack."

In addition, two more Hong Kong residents had to be admitted to intensive care units just this weekend after they were inoculated with the China-made Sinovac COVID vaccine at Tin Fai Road Sports Centre Community Vaccination Centre, Yuen Long.

The Hong Kong health bureau revealed through a statement on March 7 that an 80 year-old man experienced chest pain on March 6 and was taken to Caritas Medical Centre, where he did not respond well to treatment and had to transfer to the ICU for proper management. The man was inoculated with the China-made Sinovac COVID vaccine on March 1. He was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome over the weekend.

Meanwhile, a 72 year-old woman who received the China-made Sinovac COVID vaccine at Tseung Kwan O Sports Centre Community Vaccination Centre on March 6 "felt malaise after vaccination" and was admitted to Prince of Wales Hospital. Doctors found she had severe diabetic ketoacidosis and was transferred to the ICU early in the day on March 7.

The China-made Sinovac COVID vaccine was approved for emergency use by Hong Kong health officials "after a decision by local authorities to waive a requirement for developers to publish its final-stage trial results in peer-reviewed medical journals," the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported. The report also indicated that individuals aged 60 and above in mainland China were not inoculated with the Sinovac BioTech vaccine.

First reported to have only a little over the WHO-accepted 50% efficiency rate, the China-made Sinovac COVID vaccine was found to have 78% effectiveness in late-stage trials in Brazil, as per The Wall Street Journal.

However, it is still lagging in the efficiency race versus the vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE with 95%, Moderna Inc. with 94%, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen with 85%, and Oxford-AstraZeneca with 70%.