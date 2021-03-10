It's a beautiful father-daughter story of sacrificial love when Lisa Racine, a full-time project manager, took a part-time job at a nursing home just so she could see more of her 87-year-old father.

Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Lisa Racine found a way to stay close to her dad, Harold Racine. She worked as a part-time food nutrition assistant at the Good Samaritan Society in Stillwater, Minnesota. Visitations were restricted, so becoming a worker at the nursing facility is her best course of action.

"Then the weather got really cold, and window visits got less frequent," Lisa told Good Morning America. "I got really frustrated that I couldn't see my dad, and my siblings felt the same way, so I decided to get a job there," she added.

Her cousin, Rene Racine, happens to be the nursing home administrator. She immediately informed Lisa as soon as there was an opening. Lisa went through the application process and got the job. Her duties include kitchen work and serving meals to residents. Once done with her shift, she would spend ample time with her dad, talking and having video chats with family members.

"It is very nice to see them together," Rene commented. "My uncle heard [about Lisa getting the job], and he was so excited and so happy that he was going to have a family member here. He was really surprised that she would do that, because she does have a full-time job."

Lisa clocks in at night at the Good Samaritan after working full time at a printing industry.

"It's quite glamorous," Lisa said of her part-time work. "I can't believe they pay me for this."

"I could, you know, take a yoga class or have a happy hour. I'd rather mop the floor and clean dishes so I could see my dad," Lisa said during their interview with KARE.11 News.

"It's definitely a win-win," Rene said. She's also grateful that Lisa filled the position as it became a struggle for the care facility to hire workers due to the COVID scare.

"Having her reach out and wanting to work was an absolute God-sent for us," she added.

Harold Racine, Lisa's dad, moved to Good Samaritan last year. Prior to his retirement, he worked in the printing industry. He has 8 children, 16 grandchildren, and 12 great-children. His wife, Patricia Racine, passed away 9 years ago.

"The trials and tribulations of raising that many children...I'm getting my rewards back, tenfold," says Harold to KARE.11.

"He's cleaned up plenty of messes after me in the past," Lisa humorously told GMA.

The father and daughter were vaccinated together which Lisa jokingly said is a perk. Lisa said her father recovered from having COVID-19 in the fall.

Visitations were restricted amid the pandemic and are now slowly opening back up, but Lisa has decided to keep her job at Good Samaritan.

"I really enjoy the other residents that live there," Lisa told GMA. "They're so sweet, and unfortunately they're not getting visitors, so I kind of am their visitors."