Christian recording artist Lecrae responded to his critics who accused him of endorsing Democrat candidates when he joined and performed in the "Get Out the Early Vote Rally & Concert" event. He said he accepted the mayor's invitation to perform because he thought it's a bipartisan event.

Back in December, Lecrae attended an outdoor rally in Atlanta, Georgia arranged for senatorial candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff who happened to be both Democrats.

"We all have a very unique opportunity to continue making a difference in this city, continue making a difference in this country and that's exercising our right to vote," Lecrae was quoted saying at the event.

His appearance at the rally caused a stir among conservatives including Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA, who went as far to suggest that Lecrae "should never be allowed" to perform in religious venues again, says The Christian Post report.

On Phil Vischer's Holy Post podcast, Lecrae explained his side on the issue. He was told that both candidates will be at the event.

"Now, I'm thinking it's bipartisan - both candidates. I'm not thinking, 'Oh both Democratic candidates.' I didn't realize that," he said.

Lecrae added that he attended the rally to perform his single, "Set Me Free" and to encourage people to vote. He did not endorse any of the two candidates, but because they happen to be both Democrats, Lecrae said that his critics assumed he's helping the Democratic party in their campaigns.

As a pro-life advocate himself, Lecrae said it pains him how some Christians could get nasty over politics. He maintained that African Americans are "pretty conservative," too, in their political perspectives.

"They're beginning to make their allies their enemies," he said adding that "a house divided can't stand."

As for Charlie Kirk's assumptions, Lecrae told Vischer the need for "research to understand" instead of demonizing him over their differences with regard to their political responses.

"I think it would behoove folks in that circle like Charlie Kirk to do their research to understand why, by and large, African American Christians vote progressive - why do they do that?" he said. " By and large, white Christians vote conservative. Do the research to understand why that is and say, 'Maybe Lecrae is processing these particular things [differently]' versus saying he's the Antichrist."

Lecrae also said that "there are wonderful Christians on both sides of the political aisle."

On another podcast interview, Higher Learning Podcast with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, Lecrae bemoaned the apparent "racist rhetoric" in Charlie Kirk's words, Christian Headlines reported.

"I don't think people see the amount of racist rhetoric that comes out they mouth when they try to cancel," he said. "You represent one of the largest majority white institutions and organizations out there and you're saying, 'Don't invite this black man into another church again?' All the white supremacy wrapped up in that is crazy that they don't even see it. That's wild to me."

In response, Kirk said he'll discuss the issue with Lecrae privately.