The Arkansas Unborn Child Protection Act was signed into law on Tuesday by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, effectively prohibiting all abortions except cases in which mothers are in a medical emergency.

SB 6 or the Arkansas Unborn Child Protection Act effectively prohibits all abortions except to save the life of a mother who experiencing a medical emergency. The bill did not allow for abortions for cases of rape and incest. According to Breitbart, the governor signed the bill into law due to the strong legislative support it had received and his "sincere and long-held pro-life convictions."

"SB6 is in contradiction of binding precedents of the U.S. Supreme Court, but it is the intent of the legislation to set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law," Gov. Hutchinson said of the new law banning all abortions in Arkansas. "I would have preferred the legislation to include the exceptions for rape and incest, which has been my consistent view, and such exceptions would increase the chances for a review by the U.S. Supreme Court."

According to ABC News, Arkansas joins 13 other states in which legislators have proposed "outright abortion bans" this year alone. Such bans are advocated by Republicans who are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the Roe v. Wade decision that was made in 1973 to legalize abortion across the country. Conservative leaders believe they now have the advantage after former President Donald Trump placed three judges in the court.

The law banning almost all abortions in Arkansas was sponsored by Republican Sen. Jason Rapert, who said, "We must abolish abortion in this nation just as we abolished slavery in the 19th century - all lives matter."

The new law that bans almost all abortions in Arkansas has been met with major criticism from pro-choice groups. While Gov. Hutchinson has signed it into law, the new legislation won't take effect until 90 days after the Legislature concludes this year's session. This gives enough time for pro-choice groups to file their cases.

In fact, American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas Executive Director Holly Dickson already threatened the governor, saying, "We'll see you in court."

Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson also aired her concerns about the new law banning almost all abortions in Arkansas. McGill said in a statement, This is politics at its very worst. At a time when people need economic relief and basic safety precautions, dismantling abortion access is cruel, dangerous, and blatantly unjust."

Sen. Rapert fired back at ACLU, calling them a "bloodthirsty group" that "devalues human life." He also took to Twitter to thank Gov. Hutchinson for his speedy decision to sign the law banning almost all abortions in the state. He expressed his gratitude for the governor for "standing with the Arkansas legislature and the people of our state against abortion-a crime agaisnt humanity.

Arkansas is the first state to enact a near-total abortion ban in 2021.