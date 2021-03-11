Monday's International Women's Day saw the gathering of about a couple hundred women to protest Biden's Equality Act, a legislation that threatens women's rights.

A coalition called Women Picket-DC gathered in Washington D.C. to demonstrate their opposition to President Joe Biden's executive order HR 5, which provides protection against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. According to Christian Headlines, the gathering was organized by Courtney Piper, who was also one of four speakers at the rally.

Piper expressed her concerns about the growing narrative of self-professed gender identity, which has been permeating society especially through the Internet. Piper argued that the general public is "under a mass hypnosis and deceit" with regards to gender identity, which she believes is "the inverse of material reality and spiritual reality."

"Women are here today to expose the truth and speak truth to power," she said, claiming that the group "won't stop fighting" to oppose the bill. She added, "We are going to continue to roll out action after action until our voices are heard and our demands are met."

According to Christian Headlines, Women Picket-DC rally's writing lead Charlie Rae believes that Biden's Equality Act "doesn't protect people," contrary to the belief of many. Rae explained that "It changes our already existing structures of human rights."

While Rae believes that Biden's Equality Act and the authors behind it "mean really well and want to protect people and implement human rights," she believes that it's important to note that "Gender identity as a concept-transgenderism, the medicalization, the altering of our social policies and institutions-it doesn't protect people."

Other women who descended into Washington D.C. on International Women's Day to protest Biden's Equality Act were mothers who were concerned that the law would be the "inverse of reality" for their kids. Conservative Catholic mother Dawn Odell from Washington state traveled to D.C. to participate in the protest and air her concerns about Biden's Equality Act.

"There are so many ways where kids are being taken advantage of, and completely and irreparably altered forever, and their lives ruined by this transgender movement. It's awful," Odell told The Christian Post.

She argued that schools are now pushing for the social and medicalized gender-transitioning of children at an early age. She said that trans-activist activities such as Drag Queen Story Hour at libraries such as that in Austin, Texas and Portland, Oregon is something that does not belong in schools, especially for very young children.

Biden's Equality Act also found an opponent in Beth Scaer, a computer programmer from Nashua, New Hampshire who believes that the executive order is "destroying women's sports" because anytime a biological male competes as a woman, he "[deprives] women of their rights."

The Women Picket-DC event featured Women's Human Rights Campaign radical feminist attorney Kara Dansky, who challenged Biden's Equality Act. She argued that the legislation is "an executive order that is set to erase women and girls as a protected category under federal administrative law. Men are not women, even if they say they are; even if they say they identify as women. Women, also, are not men, even if they say they are."