A famous band guitarist found himself "obsessed" with Christianity after finding Jesus, having himself criticized for going "too far" but said he has peace in his soul.

Brian Welch, also known as "Head," is a guitarist for the bands "Korn" and "Love & Death." In a podcast, he shared his experience about being a Christian, Louder wrote.

Speaking to Robb Flynn, he said that he had an experience with the Holy Spirit. He felt that something unexplainable went into his house, believing that it was Christ "doing something" in him.

"So that was real - that was very real. But yes, I think I went too far with it. And I got obsessed with it, just like I was obsessed with the drugs. I believe I did, for sure. And I had to come out of that and find normalcy, because there's nothing worse than a freakin' irritating religious person just shoving it down your throat - there's nothing worse than that," Welch continued.

He also shared that there were Christians during concerts who would say that "Korn's of the devil." Welch said that it was crazy but glad that he got through it.

"And I'm glad that I am who I am now, and I have a lot of peace and rest for my soul. I feel very levelled and at peace with myself," he further said.

Church Leaders said that Welch left Korn in 2005 after he gave his life to Christ but returned in 2013.

"I followed God right back into Korn, and He's there, and I'm not separated from them [his band] or the fans any longer," Welch said about his return to the band.

During his absence in Korn, Welch's bandmate, Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, also came to know the Lord Jesus Christ after his father suddenly died. Arvizu testified that he was prompted to read the Bible because of his father's Christian belief.

In 2019, Welch and his daughter, Jennea, released the "Loud Krazy Love" documentary. The film showed his life in the band, his journey with Christ and his relationship with his daughter.

"Nowadays, you can show that you're a complete mess without God and that He's the one that's perfect, not you, and that you don't judge others," he said of the documentary.

Loudwire revealed that Welch and Jasen Rauch, a guitarist of "Breaking Benjamin," have reformed Love & Death and released their new song, "Down." They also released their second album, "Perfectly Preserved" on Feb. 12.

"My message with my solo music - and even with Korn - the message has been, 'You're not alone. You're not in this alone,'" Welch said.

Welch was born on June 19, 1970 and grew up in Bakersfield, California. He co-founded the metal band Korn, releasing a number of albums such as "Korn" in 1994, "Life is Peachy" in 1996, "Follow the Leader" in 1998, "Issues" in 1999, "Untouchables" in 2002 and "Take a Look in the Mirror" in 2003.

He left Korn in 2005 after becoming a Christian, devoting himself to charity and raising his daughter, but returned to the band eight years later.

HarperCollins published his autobiography, "Save Me from Myself," in July 2007 which became a best-seller. In 2008, he released another book, "Washed by Blood," which is an edited version of his autobiography intended for the younger audience.