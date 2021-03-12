Following Beth Moore's announcement of leaving the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), some Christian leaders have expressed their reactions of appreciation and sadness over the Bible teacher's decision.

In an interview with Religious News Service, Moore revealed that she broke away with SBC, citing several issues that, she said, are beyond the core values of the church, as well as the denomination's treatment towards her.

The Bible teacher said that she was treated as an outcast after criticizing Trump and advocating for sexual abuse victims. She was also concerned about the denomination's tolerance of the leaders' disrespect on women, following allegations of abuse within the church. In addition, she was criticized by some church leaders for intending to speak in a Sunday service, simply because she is a woman. Further, she has observed politics and Christian nationalism in the church, after several Black pastors left the convention over the debate on critical race theory.

As gathered by The Christian Post, here's what some Christian leaders had to say in response to her action.

J.D. Greear, president of SBC, articulated his reaction in a series of tweets.

"I have loved and appreciated Beth Moore's ministry and will continue to in the future. Personally, she has been an encouragement to me and I will always be grateful," Greear began.

He continued by saying that he was "grieved" that someone who believes in the Scripture and shares their values "do not feel at home" in their convention. He then recalled his statement about their need of changing their culture. He said that he is hoping Moore's action would inspire the church to rededicate themselves to be "Great Commission Baptists."

Ronnie Floyd, Executive Committee president and CEO of SBC, also tweeted his thoughts about Moore.

"The positive spiritual influence Beth Moore has had on the SBC is immeasurable, and I am thankful for her and her continued ministry. God has used her to shape a movement of women committed to the local church and the Word of God," he said.

He went on to say that he was saddened of Moore's experience of feeling unwelcome in the convention, pointing out that SBC should do otherwise for everyone who shares their common mission and doctrine.

Trillia Newbell, an SBC director, stated that she has "deep love and respect" for Moore.

"She let me know this was coming because she is human, and she loves others fiercely. As I think about our tendency to analyze and tear each other apart, I hope we'd resist it here and instead pray," Newbell further said.

Jen Wilkin, a fellow Bible teacher, thanked Moore for her "light," compassion and "steadfastness." Wilkin said that Moore's perseverance has inspired her to teach, adding that she owes her for it.

In addition to leaving the SBC, Moore also parted ways with her publisher, Lifeway Christian Resources.

The Bible teacher is now visiting a new church, but declared that she is still a Baptist in her heart and plans to stay connected with a Southern Baptist local church.

In her biography, Moore said that she was moved when she first heard in Sunday school that Jesus loves children and thinks that she is special. It became a seed for her passionate love for the Lord. She responded to God's call of working for Him at the age of 18, the time when her journey of service began.