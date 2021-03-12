Covering the Christians United for Israel's (CUFI) 15th anniversary, the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) describes CUFI as "one of the most powerful voices for Israel in the United States."

Pastor John Hagee, founder and chairman of CUFI, told the JNS Press that he never imagined CUFI would achieve so much and that God has blessed the organization. when it stepped into the role of fulfilling the biblical mandate to stand with Israel. Hagee further noted that Christian Zionism in the U.S. was a "sleeping giant" that only needed a nudge to be awakened.

"This said, I noted when we launched CUFI that there was a sleeping giant of Christian Zionism in this country. That giant has now been awakened. When millions of people share a passion for Israel, great things are possible," he said.

All the misrepresentations aside, Hagee is elated at the accomplishments of CUFI.

"I won't use the word 'proud' because the glory for CUFI's success is God's alone," he said. "The most significant achievement was bringing together millions of people from many different backgrounds and denominations across America in support of one single cause-Israel and the Jewish people."

JNS agrees on this noting their observation of the organization's leadership and grassroots supporters as reflecting the "diversity and forward-thinking in its support for Israel, and not afraid to call out all forms of bigotry and anti-Semitism while remaining true to its biblical values."

More Joining the Cause

On the grassroots level, more than 4,000 university students have joined CIFU, the Pro-Israel news agency reports.

Mareyah Washington, a junior at St. Augustine University and head of the school's CUFI chapter, told JNS that her support for Israel is rooted in her own personal faith.

"You are sometimes viewed as a sell-out for advocating for a non-African nation," she said. "However, Israel has a long history of standing with and protecting Africa, as do the Jewish people with African-Americans."

Pastor Jay Bailey, lead pastor of Solid Rock Church in Columbus, Ga. who has been involved with CUFI since 2010 said that CUFI will continue to inspire and challenge thought leaders and political influencers.

"The Bible mandates that we love and honor Israel, and in doing so, we are honoring God and His eternal Word," he told JNS while also noting how the initiative bridged Christians' relationship with the Jewish communities.

"The relationships that have been forged, especially with the Jewish community, have been deeply meaningful and fulfilling. What has been particularly special to experience has been the receptivity of the Jewish people," he said.

Despite the rise of anti-Semitism in the United States, Bailey said that CIFU has now 10 million members and more joining the organization's cause.

"The challenge is clear: It is noble, it is right, and it summons us to embrace it," said Bailey.

On the political level, the Christian Zionism worldview has also played a role in the lobbying of international policies in support of Israel. CUFI was reportedly involved in the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem in May 2018, and the recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the following year.

As for the organization's legacy and continuity, Hagee said that nothing will stop it as long as it "remains true to its Biblical values."

"We have an impact because our people understand that to be a faithful supporter of Israel requires action and failure to act provides Israel's enemies abroad and the anti-Semites here at home with an opening for their hatred to take root and propagate," he said.