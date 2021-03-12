Dr. R. Albert Mohler Jr., one of America's leading theologians and president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, warns all Christians that the demand to "pivot" and abandon the faith will "undoubtedly come." He urges Christians to stand by God's grace.

In light of the recent news about Bethany Christian Services (BCS)- the nation's largest Protestant adoption and foster care agency - finally catering to LGBTQ couples due to cultural and political pressures, Dr. Mohler diagnosed that there is "a near total restructuring of society."

"The moral revolution is now firmly established in the Democratic majorities in Congress and in the White House, where President Biden is proudly leading the charge for what are presented as LGBTQ rights," wrote the theologian.

"The consequence is a legislative agenda designed to coerce Americans into the celebration of the LGBTQ agenda," he stressed.

Mohler also quoted more examples from the past years which shows the gradual encroachment of the LGBTQ agenda using legislative pressures from state authorities.

"In recent years, cities like Philadelphia or states like the Commonwealth of Massachusetts anathematized these Christian charities, informing them that if they refused to serve the LGBTQ community, they would no longer be allowed to continue as a ministry. As soon as same-sex marriage was legally approved in Massachusetts, the state took action to coerce that state's largest adoption and foster care agency, Catholic Charities - simply because the Catholic charity refused to contradict Catholic teaching. Catholic Charities made the choice to remain Catholic in conviction, and Massachusetts made the choice to serve the LGBTQ demands - even at the expense of losing an historic child care provider."

The case of Bethany Christian Services, according to Mohler, is more crucial because it "marks a national policy change." He added that the adoption agency's surrender to the demands of the LGBTQ movement at the national level is "total and unconditional."

"They capitulated and abandoned their core Christian convictions in order to stay open for business," Mohler sadly noted.

Mohler chose to highlights BCS's case in his commentary considering how it may soon affect Christians and churches' cultural and political stances.

"We cannot miss this-this is a textbook case of failure to lead and to maintain conviction. Bethany hired a polling firm to decide how much latitude they really had to pivot. They did take the pivot, and they had the polling data to help them decide whether or not to hold fast to the Bible," was his assessment.

In response to the "serving children shouldn't be controversial" statement made by someone from BCS, Mohler maintained that it is "no minor doctrinal dispute" as it's also about whether or not children will be placed in "God-designed and God-ordained environments."

"There is no middle ground between the moral revolution and biblical orthodoxy," said Mohler.

After BCS' surrender and "pivot" from its Biblical understanding and definitions of "family" and "parents," Mohler warns that more "moral revolutionaries" will come with their rhetoric leading to their grand end of "absolute dissolution of Christianity in the United States."

"Christians must understand this: Pressure is mounting on all fronts and it will confront every single Christian institution, school, congregation, denomination, and ministry. Period."

With that said, Mohler challenged every Christian and every Christian ministry to decide where to stand with a reminder that there'll be a day of reckoning.

"Will we pivot or will we hold fast to faithfulness and the hope of the gospel?" he asked then added, "Let me be clear as to where I and The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary stand: "As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord."