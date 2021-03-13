Former Destiny's Child band member Kelly Rowland shared how her faith in Jesus Christ has helped her endure the entertainment industry and shaped her into the person she is today.

Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child fame visited the "Good Words with Kirk Franklin" podcast this week to open up about how her Christian faith has helped her through the most tumultuous time as a performer.

The podcast, which is hosted by urban contemporary gospel singer Kirk Franklin, features "candid conversations exploring faith, comebacks, and the realities of today's world." This week, he spoke with Rowland, who spoke about her incredible journey from her hometown of Houston, Texas, to the global stage with Destiny's Child and later as a solo artist and mother.

"I believe in God, I believe in Jesus, I believe in faith more than I do religion," Rowland said, as per The Christian Post. "It's such a personal walk and it's carried me."

The 40-year old Grammy Award-winning singer shared that her faith continues to make her the woman, mother, and wife she is today and that her faith is "continuously stretching" her.

Rowland shared that it was her faith that helped her endure the tough challenges of the entertainment industry, which she admitted has placed her in some "uncomfortable positions" in the past. The singer shared,

"I'm so grateful for it because this industry should have chewed me up and spit me out and ripped me apart. And people should have chewed me up and spit me out and ripped me apart. And so many times, I do think that I was close. But faith."

The former Destiny's Child singer has had her faith tested a few times before. According to Christian Headlines, Rowland shared that in 2014, just three weeks after she gave birth to her first son Titan, she lost her mother. At the time, People reported that Rowland described her mother Doris as " an incredible soul who made countless sacrifices so that I could become the woman-and now mother-I am today."

In the podcast, the former Destiny's Child singer shared that losing her mother made her realize how short life truly is, citing James 4:4 as the verse that had helped her get through the difficult time. Rowland confessed, "I felt like in that time period, I felt like there was this spiritual moment where God was showing me how short life is."

Kelly Rowland admitted, "I cried about it, like not over the loss, but just the fact of how precious people, life and time is. At some point in your life, you do take it for granted, but I don't take it for granted at all."

The Destiny's Child singer, who started singing in church at the tender age of five, recently welcomed a second son in January. Noah was born on January 21 this year and as per Harper's Bazaar, Rowland admitted that she was surprised to be blessed with another child.

"Literally, by the grace of God, God blessed us with a new life. We're just really excited," she shared.