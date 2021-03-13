The first non-governmental legal examination of China's abuses in the Xinjiang province has been published by the U.S-based think tank, the Newline Institute for Strategy and Policy.

According to The Guardian, the report foundhow the Chinese government has "breached every single article of the UN genocide convention" while carrying out its human rights abuses to the Uyghur communities in Xinjiang province. The report named China as the sole entity responsible for their genocide.

The 25,000-word report is one of the first major independent, non-government legal examinations of communist China's treatment of the Uyghur community in Xinjiang under the United Nation's Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, a treaty that was adopted in December 1948. The convention is international law that codifies the crime of genocide.

The U.N. convention is signed by 152 countries, including communist China, and outlines the five acts of genocide defined by acts "committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group," including the killing of its members, causing serious bodily or mental harm to them, deliberately inflicting physical destruction on the group's condition of life, imposing measures to prevent childbirth within the group, and forcibly transferring children from one group to another.

The Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy report found that China has violated not one, but all five acts of genocide. The report also revealed proof of interrogations and indoctrination, the targeting of Uyghur leaders, forced sterilization, family separation, selective death sentences, systemic torture, sexual abuse and torture, and mass deaths. It is up to the United Nations to determine how to prosecute and charge the Chinese government for their human rights abuses.

"The evidence is overwhelming that China is clearly in breach of the 1948 Genocide Convention," said Dr. Azeem Ibrahim, co-author of the Newline Institute for Strategy and Policy report, in a conversation with CBN via Faithwire. Such evidence includes "public and leaked Chinese state documents, testimony from more than ten thousand eyewitnesses and satellite images."

This proof that China is committing genocide against Uyghurs is indicative that President Xi Jinping is truly acting upon his desire to consolidate the communist state's ethnic minorities into the Han culture.

"(Xi) himself, is less of a Communist and more of a Han nationalist." Dr. Ibrahim explained. "He's in the process of Sinification of the entire country; and it's not just Uighur Muslims. There's Kazakhs, Uzbeks and even actually Christians minorities, which they have a process of bulldozing their churches."

Indeed, various groups have reported of the Chinese Communist Party's attempts to either erase Christianity from China or to subdue Christians and make them submit to its communist rule. Dr. Bob Fu, founder and President of ChinaAid, says Xi's goal is to completely rid China of independent faiths and stop all people from believing any faith.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with top Chinese officials next week in Alaska, during which he plans to question them about the evidence of abuses and genocide against Uyghurs in the communist state.

He already publicly condemned China's abuses, challenging them to give access to the United Nations and the international community "if there is nothing going on, if they have nothing to hide."