In a recent Facebook post, Christian Apologist Ken Ham listed the reasons why accusing Jesus of "racism," as mentioned by a gay minister in his viral TikTok video, is blasphemy.

After Christian theologian James White released his response video on Brandan Robertson's progressive take on the Mark 7 account on Jesus' life, apologist Ken Ham decided to give his opinions on the issue.

His list are as follows:

1. "He has taken this passage out of context and totally distorted it."

Ham did not waste time in pointing the obvious. As what James White had previously stated, Christians over the centuries are agreed on their understanding of the exchange between Jesus and the Syrophoenician woman.

As a progressive LGBT activist and a preacher, Robertson has -in the eyes of these two theologians- re-interpreted the text to suit his idea of racial justice.

"I love this story because it's a reminder that Jesus is human. He had prejudices and biases, and when confronted with it, he was willing to do his work. And this woman was willing to stand up and speak truth," said Robertson in his viral video.

2. "He doesn't understand who Jesus is, the Son of God "who knew no sin," Corinthians 5:21)."

As an apologist, Ham knew that if a preacher attempts to paint Jesus in a bad light by twisting the Scripture, then that just shows how little he knows of the Jesus in the Bible. Disparaging his character is also an attempt to sow doubts in the minds of people.

3. "Jesus taught against racism, "'You shall love your neighbor as yourself" (Mark 12:31). "

Ham noted that "love" has always been at the core of Jesus' teachings, so "racism" has no place in his life and practice.

Also, by adding a verse from the same book, Ham is essentially demonstrating the importance of considering the entire book context of a Bible passage. The same could be said at how James White addressed the text's historical context.

4. "Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor men who practice homosexuality" (1 Corinthians 6:9).

Here, Ham moves in for the kill. Knowing that the viral video was made by a gay minister, he used the opportunity to remind everyone that the Scripture is clear on "righteousness" as prerequisite to God's Kingdom. To love means to also speak the Godly, Biblical truth even when it's inconvenient or hurtful.

5. "The qualifications of a pastor include, "Therefore an overseer must be above reproach, the husband of one wife, sober-minded, self-controlled, respectable, hospitable, able to teach..." (1 Timothy 3:2)."

Ham's last point on his list is self-explanatory. While it's easy for anyone to just claim the "pastor" or any church title to amp their virtual platforms, the Bible, again, is clear on the qualifications of God's ministers.

Comments to Ham's post had slight differences in opinions. While some were more sympathetic, saying Christians should spend more time praying for the person they deemed as wrong instead of being argumentative online, a majority pointed out the error in Robertson's assertions.

"What a complete twisting of scripture! How scary to blaspheme the Holy, Mighty God. It makes me fearful of the judgment he will face if he doesn’t repent," wrote a commenter.

"Pray for this man to find the truth. If he truly knew the Bible as the Word of God, he would understand and not be blinded by this foolish interpretation of Scripture," another commenter wrote.

"He needs to be prayed for so that he will turn from this wicked way," another one wrote. "Also so he doesn't lead anyone away from God."