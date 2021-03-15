A radio host identified lessons everyone can learn from based on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's sudden fall from grace.

In an op-ed article posted at The Stream, Line of Fire Radio Host Dr. Michael Brown listed six lessons any one can learn from the governor's being a celebrity and media favorite last 2020 to a sudden controversy-laden political career in 2021.

Brown explained that he identified the said lessons not to be the governor's "judge or "jury or even accuser" but as a means for everyone to reflect upon one's own self and make the necessary amends for it.

"I write this as someone always seeking to learn from the failings of others with a view to examining my own life. And while we do not yet know how the story will end--as of this writing, he is steadfastly refusing to resign--we can already learn some valuable lessons," Brown said.

The said lessons are: "no one is untouchable," "don't believe your own hype," "take heed lest you fall," "don't leave skeletons in your closet," "God cares about the elderly," and "don't gloat when your enemies fall."

"No one is untouchable. It must have been very heady being Andrew Cuomo in 2020," Brown remarked before putting into light the first of Cuomo's scandals that came out early February, "Despite the high death rates in the nursing homes of New York, he was actually awarded an Emmy for his press conferences on the coronavirus. That is beyond extraordinary."

Brown said Cuomo was so famous a new terminology was coined after him by celebrities themselves: "Cuomosexual." He said the term was given by those who express affection and even "lust after" the powerful bachelor.

He then cited Proverbs 16:18 to emphasize that pride brings destruction to those who become "intoxicated" by their fame:

"Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall."

In the next three lessons, Brown similarly gave stress on the need for the virtue of humility by pointing out the need to be constantly aware of one's limitations and weaknesses in the face of power--highlighting the political dynasty and the media influence of the Cuomos--to avoid an "ultimate fall" of "dying to criticism" and warned that "carnal security is very fragile in the end." This same virtue actually empowers one to "make things right" with people one has wronged in life.

"We must show genuine contrition. We must honor those we have dishonored and bring healing to those we have hurt," Brown highlighted, "And we must get to the root of the issues in our lives, making a clean break with the past and moving forward in a positive direction."

In the midst of the cancel culture, Brown said that people would always forgive anyone with a "genuine heart of repentance" no matter how grave the fault.

Cuomo, sadly, despite the expose on the nursing home scandal and the sexual harassment cases against him, has brushed it all aside, denied the said allegations, and refused to resign as of date.

Brown, in elaborating the fifth lesson, pointed out the importance of valuing the elderly and on not doing so "would rightfully bring his administration down."

Finally, he warned that rejoicing at the failure or misfortunes of others, especially one's enemies, is never "godly." He said this in reference to Cuomo and the Democrat's gloating over Biden's contested "win" against Trump. The best recourse, he said, is to look to oneself and make oneself better.

"Either we humble ourselves now, make the necessary changes, and do what is right, thereby receiving mercy and grace, or we reap what we sow. I suggest the former. Mercy is always better than justice," he ended.