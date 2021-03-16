On Saturday, Kirk Franklin issued an apology video on Twitter after his son Kerrion publicized their argument on his Instagram account where the singer could be heard uttering profanities in his anger.

"Many of you know that I have an older son named Kerrion Franklin. In May he'll be 33. For many years we have had a toxic relationship with him as a family," said Kirk in the opening of his apology. He explained that over the years, he and his son have sought counseling and therapy to rectify their feud.

"Recently my son and I had an argument that he chose to record. I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper and I said words that are not appropriate, and I am sincerely sorry to all of you. I sincerely apologize," he continued.

Kirk said that during their heated conversation, he called their family therapist. The therapist got on the phone to help.

"He never played that part of the recording," said Kirk. "I'm not perfect. I'm human and I'm gonna make mistakes and I'm trying to get it right. Please keep me and your family in your prayers."

Kerrion's Story

Three days ago, Kerrion posted on his Instagram account a voice clip of their argument with a caption,

"This is why I'm done. No father should speak to their children like this."

"I don't think I'll ever trust my father to be alone around him ever again. I didn't want to do this. I probably won't release the entire recording because it's too embarrassing that I'm even dealing with this," he added.



After Kirk Franklin's apology was put up on Twitter, Kerrion expressed disappointment because his father seemed to be apologizing to his followers instead of him.

"He apologized to his fans only and not me," wrote Kerrion.

In another post that was blocked by IG, Kerrion belied the part with the therapist which his father mentioned in his apology.

"He says he called the counselor, yet he hung up in my face. I'm the only that ever called and tried to go to counseling. These are mind games," he said.

Few hours ago, the thirty-two-year-old posted another voice clip. Kerrion claims that his dad has been recording many of their previous conversations and added that it was his father Kirk who quit counseling.

"Let's dive deeper into the tape since my father won't post it himself. He has been recording me for many conversations. He has his own files," Kerrion continued.

Kirk's eldest son added that he's not looking for public sympathy and virtual validation. He only wanted to expose the abuse so his father would stop.

"I am bringing awareness to #ParentalAbuse. This was never about canceling my dad. This was never to sabotage his entire career. This was a call to treat me better," he said.

On speaking his side of the truth and the reason for the release of more recordings, Kerrion said, "Say what you want. I am standing firm. We can keep this up. You should have chosen to make peace with me, not PROVOKE ME"