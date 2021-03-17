A well-loved pastor in Georgia was shot dead inside his car last Friday.

Kevin Nick, founder and senior pastor of Higher Dimensions Fellowship Assemblies, was found dead inside his SUV in a Decatur neighborhood. Police officers went to a house on Sherwood Avenue, responding to the report of the shooting. They found the pastor unconscious inside his black Dodge Durango, which crashed between two trees, and discovered that he was shot four times, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said.

According to WSB-TV, a local TV station in Atlanta, the pastor's loved ones believe that his killing might have been a case of mistaken identity.

His friend, Marica Chisolm, is clueless as to why anyone would want to hurt him. She said that the pastor was a leader in the community and loved by people. She described him as loving, giving, loyal, helpful, anointed, funny, one who loves to sing and a great friend.

DeKalb County police also revealed that there were two Decatur shootings in Covington Highway and Sherwood Road area on the day of his killing but they have not made a connection between them.

Witnesses said they saw four people in two sedans before the incident. One of them went to the pastor's car and asked if the driver was "Terrance." The cause of the shooting remains unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

A 16-year old suspect was arrested.

Tremaine Dupree, a church official, announced the pastor's passing through a Facebook post the next day.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart, the Nick Family, Higher Dimensions Church International, and the Higher Dimension Fellowship Assemblies announce the sudden Episcopal Transition of His Grace, Chief Apostle Kevin D. Nick D.D. Although heavy hearted, we rejoice knowing he is at peace with his God," he said.

"Apostle Nick demonstrated a level of care and concern throughout his ministry. He was certainly a general in the Kingdom and will be greatly missed by all whose life he so fervently touched," Dupree further stated, captured by The Christian Post.

The news of his death saddened many.

Artavia Caldwell, the church's assistant pastor, expressed his grief on Facebook.

"...I can't seem to wrap my head around this one. He was a gentle giant who preach Love and Forgiveness. He used to alway tell us, 'if you going to see Jesus, you gotta get that out your heart' he believed in giving folks a second chance no matter how wrong they were," Caldwell wrote.

"Apostle Kevin D Nick this hurt so bad and I don't understand why you was taken from us..." he added.

Social media personality William McCray III also shared his shock over the pastor's death on Facebook, calling him his "friend and brother."

The pastor just celebrated his 43rd birthday on Feb. 22, thanking God for his life.

"Well today is the day! The big 43!! Thank God I survived what I didn't see coming!! Not long landed in Vegas for a ministry assignment, yep I'm still building and working, I owe him my life!!!" Pastor Nick said.

He continued by saying that he was grateful as well with the messages, phone calls, posts and "cash Apps" from his friends.