Those who are looking to get married this year can now do so in the Big Apple, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has just announced the lifting of restrictions on the social gathering. According to the statement, weddings and catered events are now allowed to resume statewide, but with several restrictions taking the fun out of weddings.

According to The Blaze, Gov. Cuomo's rules specify certain restrictions on capacity, testing, masking, and social distancing. For one, there will be a 50% capacity limit for wedding venues, limited to 150 people. The state is also imposing a rule that will force people to provide a proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the nuptials or a negative antigen test within six hours.

The embattled and controversial governor's new rules are driving would-be newlyweds to other states with more lax rules about social gatherings, according to the New York Post.

Max Janoff, a partner in the Crystal Plaza in Livingston, New Jersey admitted that COVID-19 testing "is an issue" for those who plan to wed and their guests. Cuomo's rules have caused several would-be newlyweds to look for other places with less restrictive testing rules.

This is because the New York restrictions include wearing masks during the event (except when eating or drinking) and exclusively dancing with members of one's immediate household or those seated on the shared guest table. Guests are also required to provide their information for contact tracing purposes.

Following the 2020 lockdown, the events industry is eager to get back on its feet and start hosting social gatherings once more. But with Cuomo's new rules, some events organizers are confused as to how to make the event as memorable and as beautiful as possible.

Some events organizers are already receiving calls to push up wedding dates after the dates were pushed back due to the pandemic. But the New York rules are driving upcoming newlyweds to other states.

"How can we police whether table three and four are mingling," an operator who did not want to be named commented. "If they choose to dance together, who am I to stop their freedom of expression."

Gov. Cuomo seems to be pleased with how the state is opening back up following the inoculation of its citizens. He said in a statement, "From day one, we have said that our COVID recovery is not a choice between public health and the economy - it has to be both - and in New York we're demonstrating how to do that safely and smartly."

The Democratic New York governor also committed to "reopening different sectors of our state's economy and focus our efforts on building our state back better than it was before."