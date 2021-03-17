Contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter Lauren Daigle is doing her part in making the world a better place.

The new music video for her latest release, "Hold on to Me" is helping raise money for several charities, Faithwire reported.

Released in February and co-written by Daigle, Paul Duncan, and Paul Mabury under the Centricity Music label, the song is the singer's first new offering since her 2018 record, "Look Up Child."

In a recent interview with People, the 29 year-old singer-songwriter shared that "Hold on to Me" is a song "to remind people that hope is around." The performer shared that she began writing the song back in 2019, while she was on the road touring her Grammy Award-winning record "Look Up Child."

At the time, she was having the time of her life, traveling and playing her music to adoring fans all over the world. But in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing her to halt her tour after just 10 shows. She shared that initially, she thought that the lockdown would last a mere two weeks. The "Hold on To Me" singer shared, "To see how long a couple of weeks turned into definitely was rattling."

It was during the difficult year in isolation that Daigle decided to release "Hold on to Me," together with a music video that's part of a drive to raise funds for various charities. The singer shared that she decided to release it this year because "After what everyone went through in 2020, the lyrics grew beyond when we had originally written it."

Daigle shared that the song was "about the person who feels lonely, the person who feels defeated," a feeling that a lot of people felt during isolation. In addition, the new music video for "Hold on to Me" will benefit The Price Fund, an organization she founded that will forward funds to several charities. In a video Daigle posted to Twitter, the singer explained that every room in the music video represents different charities that will benefit from the fund.

Daigle explained that the jail scene in the "Hold on to Me" music video represents the prison reform and prison ministries the fund will benefit, while the living room scene represents charities that cater to supporting the family. The scene wherein a couple is fighting in front of their child represents charities that arts and education charities and organizations that deal with domestic violence and the hospital scene represents organizations that aim to eradicate human trafficking.

With "Hold On to Me," the Louisiana native hopes to highlight the importance of family, friendship, and spirituality during difficult times, such as a pandemic. Daigle shared, "Spirituality is really important to me. So anytime I feel like I need someone to lean on, I go and I find passages in the Bible and say, 'Okay. They went through this. If God was there for them, then he'll probably be there for me.' I lean on God."