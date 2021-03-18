Former President Donald Trump was not just "misquoted" -- the mainstream media's entire coverage of Georgia's elections was allegedly fraudulent, an article says.

The Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway purported in her op-ed that the Washington Post's fabricated quotes on Trump is but part of the media's entire "fraudulent" narrative on Georgia during the elections.

Hemingway, a Fox News contributor, said that Washington Post "invented Donald Trump quotes" to "speculate the president committed a crime" so much so that the Democrats used it in the Senate impeachment trial as part of their impeachment brief. She said the fake quotes present how "horrible" the media was in covering the "election disputes" in Georgia.

"According to the media narrative, the Georgia presidential election was as perfectly run as any election in history, and anyone who says otherwise is a liar. To push that narrative, the media steadfastly downplayed, ignored, or prejudiciously dismissed legitimate concerns with how Georgia had run its November 2020 election and complaints about it," she revealed.

She presented how the media covered Georgia's events prior to President Joseph Biden winning wherein reports on absentee ballots irregularities, polling site peculiarities, and "embattled election officials" on defective voting systems were actually highlighted. This included citing media allegations against Governor Brad Raffensperger intentionally causing or merely "bungling" the said problems.

Hemingway cited the New York Times article of Richard Fausset and Reid Epstein entitled, "Georgia's Election Mess: Many Problems, Plenty of Blame, Few Solutions For November", and the Politico article by Eric Geller entitled, "Georgia Likely To Plow Ahead With Buying Insecure Voting Machines", as basis for what she presented in her op-ed.

These were backed by the New York Times' "'I Refuse Not To Be Heard': Georgia In Uproar Over Voting Meltdown" article on June 9, 2020; the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's "Threats To Georgia Elections Loom Despite New Paper Ballot Voting" article on August 7, 2019; the Washington Post's "As Georgia Rolls Out New Voting Machines For 2020, Worries About Election Security Persist" article on December 24, 2019, and many others.

"If critics on the right were to restate these complaints now, it is likely that tech platforms would ban them or otherwise constrain their free discussion. The same media outlets would likely characterize these claims and concerns as unfounded," she pointed out.

Then added, "Democrats use various strategies to implement changes to voting laws in order to limit election integrity or make it more difficult for election overseers and observers to detect election fraud. One of the approaches is termed 'sue and settle'."

In addition, Hemingway disclosed the manipulation mechanism of law firm Perkins Coie in "how U.S. elections are run" so much so that they were able to order the 2016 Russian collusion hoax against Trump. She also exposed Marc Elias who "runs the campaign to change voting laws and practices in favor of Democrats" similar to what he did for the Russian collusion hoax.

"Perkins Coie billed the Democrat Party at least $27 million for its efforts to radically change voting laws ahead of the 2020 election, more than double what they charged Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee for similar work in 2016," she divulged. A federal court recently sanctioned Elias "for some shenanigans related to a Texas election integrity case," she added.

Read Hemingway's op-ed for an in-depth look at how the media misled people regarding the elections here.