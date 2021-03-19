Biden's Equality Act, posed as an anti-discrimination law, seeks to be exempted from the provisions of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. This would lead to harmful consequences including stripping parents of their fundamental right and duty to shield their children from the state's brainwashing on the new gender ideology.

California-based minister Mario Murillo along with Dr. Melissa Moschella, Associate Professor of Philosophy at the Catholic University of America, delved into the implications of the Equality Act on parent-child relationship.

In her persuasive essay for The Federalist, Dr. Moschella detailed how the bill would be easily used to label parents who were merely protecting their children as "bigots" and "abusive."

"The Equality Act (and Fairness for All Act) will make such tragic cases much more common, by codifying the ideology underlying these decisions into federal anti-discrimination law. It will also make it even more difficult for parents to shield their children from confusing and harmful ideological indoctrination in public schools, like curricula that encourage children to question their gender identity and teach there are no "male bodies" or "female bodies," but only "bodies with penises and testicles" or "bodies with vulva and ovaries,"" wrote Moschella.

Murillo commented that this soon state-funded indoctrination will "drive a wedge" between parents and children. Should children one day doubt their gender, peer pressure and school definitions would have more weight than parental guidance. And once they decide to receive "treatments" to align their physical bodies to what they feel as their gender, parents' consent would not be even sought.

Considering church leaders' influence over their members, Murillo criticized those pastors who, in their desire "to look inclusive," are dismissing the debate on the Equality Act's impact on Religious Freedom as "a civil rights matter."

"We face the prospect of yet again being too divided to stand against evil with a united front. Let's settle this once and for all. The devil is using civil rights as body armor to codify perversion and suffocate the family," wrote Murillo.

The New York-based author and Bible teacher argued that for parents to lose their basic right to "protect their children from the perverse social experiments of an ungodly government," is akin to losing America, hence, his following suggestions:

"I know that God will work with us to stop this menace. Of course, our first act is prayer. Our next act is to alert our pastors to our convictions about the Equality Act. The most important step is to contact your local congressman and make it clear that this is a non-negotiable. We will assume that any politician that either supports it or will not fight to stop it needs to be voted out of office."

C.Jones, a reader-follower of the Mario Murillo Ministries, could not be more accurate in his comment:

"Equality Act? It's really the Iniquity Act which replaces the parents with the satanic State. This is the road to a living hell on earth. A repeat of the days of Noah and Lot."

As for the possible backlash on this conservative view, both Murillo and Moschella affirm that everyone should be treated with respect and one's belief is not an excuse to unjustly discriminate.

"But affirming biological reality is neither bigotry nor discrimination. And protecting children from confusion or from harmful experimental "treatments" is neither abuse nor neglect," said Moschella.