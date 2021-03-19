Amid political uprising and cultural upheaval, Christians in Myanmar have also taken a definitive stance against military coup by joining their fellow citizens' outcry and by participating in the growing movement of depowering authoritarian rule.

As the coup's brutality against demonstrators are rising, keeping their hands off social movements is no longer feasible for believers in Myanmar. Despite being treated as second-class citizens, Christians showed their solidarity with fellow countrymen by offering what they can contribute to the movement.

"Christians with a history of being oppressed became key players of this political movement," says the International Christian Concern (ICC) in their report.

Ethnic groups like Kachin, Chin, and Karen have sizable numbers of Christians among them. Both Kachin and Karen people reportedly have strong armed groups who could potentially join the fight against the Tatmadaw (Burmese Army) when necessary.

In support of their country, the Chin people followed the footstep of Chin politician Salai Maung Taing San, conferred with the honorific title, Dr Sasa. Dr. Sasa is an essential political figure and is considered one of the key leaders of the movement against the military coup.

"The country appreciated it when Chin Christians in Chin and other states were on their knees praying for Myanmar," notes ICC on the ethnic group.

Other Christian denominations also went all out in their open support for the anti-coup movement. On February 5, Myanmar Baptist Convention (MBC) has published a statement stating their disapproval at the military coup and the demand to free de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint.

But the MBC did not stop there. On February 12, the MBC released another statement which calls for support for the Civil Disobedient Movement (CDM). This emboldened many other churches to open their doors and share resources with people working under CDM. Pastors and congregants were also challenged to join street demonstrations.

Owing to their fearlessness, young people make the majority of demonstrators. ICC's report says that around 500 youths get arrested daily. Many parents fear for their children's lives, but they could not stop them, hence, they're leaving their fate in God's hand.

Once, when the military restrained the youth group organized by MBC to join a march, they reassembled at the MBC compound where they both had a worship service and a political rally.

In the Insein Township of Yangon, youth protestors said this to a correspondent: