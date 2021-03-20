The co-founder of a movement that reaches out to students in schools, leading them to Christ, has reinvented their approach of evangelizing the youth.

Ryan Ries and Sonny Sandoval (of P.O.D.) founded The Whosoevers with a mission to deliver the gospel to schools and "empower students" in realizing their purpose. Through the movement's "Kill The Noise" tour, more than a hundred thousand students turned their lives to Christ for the last five years. But with the limitations due to the lockdowns, forcing schools to close, Ries was compelled to rethink of a way in continuing the ministry.

Speaking to The Christian Post, Ries said that God has given him an idea through his skateboarding interest. Realizing that the cities in the country have skate parks, he moved to start a skateboarding event immediately. His group, comprising his family and The Whosoevers, went to Idaho to start sharing the gospel in the skate parks across the state.

"I made 10,000 fliers saying there was going to be a $100 best trick contest, and about two weeks before the event, I literally drove to every skate park to pass out flyers and talk to the skaters," Ries said.

The skate park was filled with people on the day of the event and many of the kids surrendered their lives to Christ. Many of these kids come from broken families.

"We'd go to the skate parks, have conversations, and get the party started. From there, we gave out money as they landed the tricks. At the end, we gave out our products, and from there we shared the Gospel. By the time we shared the Gospel, we'd already developed a relationship with them. There was really no bait-and-switch. We were able to pray over hundreds of kids before the end of the day," he further said.

Their mission in Idaho is featured in the newly released documentary, "The Whosoevers Full Send Tour: Spreading the Gospel During Difficult Times in the Pandemic." The documentary shows their activities during their outreaches in the state's skate parks, praying and sharing the Word of God to teenagers.

They are also planning to take their tour to skate parks all across America.

The movement aims to share the gospel to as many people as possible, adding that this moment is "the most crucial time because the youth are in a dark place" and they need to hear the Gospel and love of God.

Ries said that his team is following the model of Jesus, wherein He would go to towns and villages, reaching out to people.

He said that the young people's need for the Gospel has become much bigger during the pandemic. Kids, both in the church and secular world, are "depressed, suicidal and struggling."

"When you sugarcoat the Gospel and don't hit on those hard issues like self-harm, suicide and anxiety, you do them a huge disservice. We've got to be honest about how this stuff happens in the Church too. That's the only way freedom will take place," Ries added.

Ries shared that his passion to reach out to the next generation is inspired by his own story as a child, wherein he got into pornography, smoking and drinking, despite belonging to a Christian family. He "found" the Lord after nine days of drugs and alcohol in a hotel room. He turned to God from that moment and began attending church where he came to know Jesus Christ. He then felt God's calling for him to offer his life to ministry.

He detailed the story of his salvation in the upcoming book, "Kill the Noise: Finding Meaning Above the Madness."

Ries also revealed that The Whosoevers Movement took its name from the verse John 3:16, defining "whosoever" as "anyone" from all denominations proclaiming their testimonies through Christ in unity.

He urged other Christians to fulfill the Great Commission and follow the command of Jesus Christ to preach the Gospel, pointing out that the next generation needs to be discipled.

"God can do extraordinary things with the ordinary man. If we are in tune with the Holy Spirit, God will use us. It just depends on our availability. Are you available? Are you willing to answer the call? When you are, God will move in power," Ries concluded.