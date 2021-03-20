Skillet vocalist and bassist John Cooper posted a reaction to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's recent Grammy Awards performance, and indicated that it shows how just how the "woke" culture has redefined what is "good" and what is "evil."

Sunday's 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony saw the performance of rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who performed the explicit single "WAP." Almost immediately after the performance, viewers took to social media to express their dismay and disgust over the hypersexualized Grammy performance masked as "women empowerment."

Conservative political commentator and author Candace Owens was one of the first to take aim at Cardi B, who engaged with the rapper on Twitter and later threatened to sue the artist, Yahoo! News reported. Now, Skillet frontman John Cooper took to his YouTube channel to reflect on the Grammy performance that had viewers calling up the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to complain, FaithWire reported.

In his YouTube channel, CooperStuff, the Skillet frontman dissected the issue on why the Cardi B Grammy performance ruffled a lot of feathers over the weekend - and why it's important to recognize attempts to change people's values for the worse.

The Christian singer explained that the performance was a symptom of today's "woke culture" that forces redefining the terms "good" and "evil" in today's world. He quoted Isaiah 5:20 and made a comparative analysis of the Bible reading to what is happening today.

"Woe to those who call evil 'good', and good 'evil'," Cooper quoted the verse as saying.

The Skillet frontman explained that while society bans Dr. Seuss books from retailers such as eBay for its content, it is okay for society to see a scantily clad Cardi B dance provocatively with another woman and simulate sex on national television - at the time of day when kids can watch it.

Woke people believe the overly sexualized performance is "good" because it is part of the "women empowerment" movement. Those who speak against the degrading performance, on the other hand, will be bashed for talking against a "powerful black woman," Cooper said.

The singer explained that this kind of phenomenon has been happening in America for "the past five years," but especially "last year." There has been a redefining of what is good and evil, so much that people are being confused as to what is good and what isn't.

"Why would anybody ever call evil 'good' and good 'evil'? It's simple," he said. "Because they just redefine the terms. The question is, who is going to define what is good and who is going to define what is evil?"

He then compared the woke culture's redefinition of "good" and "evil" with the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, who redefined "good" to align with his personal beliefs.

"Every dictator in history says that what they were doing was good. That's what they believe," Cooper argued. "If you go back and you read some of Hitler's speeches, he's, like, 'I'm gonna set people free - free from the bondage of the Ten Commandments.' In his mind, he's a liberator."

Cooper said that many years ago, over-sexualized performances and similar things weren't celebrated. He recalled a time when Madonna rose to fame and indicated that while the performer had sexually-charged performances as a "revolt" against traditional Christian values, people weren't forced to applaud her. Society can dislike her performances without any repercussions.

"Nobody looked at Madonna was like, 'she's such a virtuous person [and] I really want my daughter to live this way'. Nobody did that," he said.

Now, Cooper noted, things have changed. The woke culture forces people to celebrate Cardi B's performance, and negatively labels those who reject it. The redefining of "good" and "evil" has led to a point where it's "virtuous" to perform sexually explicit performances - and those who express their opinion against such are "bad" people.

Cooper also explained that the redefinition of terms mean that those who are "virtuous" will do the things that God expressly denounces in the Bible.

"And we're not just saying 'yeah I'm going to get famous becaiuse I'm willing to be into paganism and hedonism and idolatry and sexual degradation and this and that.' No, we're saying 'I'm doing all those things because I know what virtue is'," Cooper said.

Watch John Cooper's video below for more details: