The United States House of Representatives was reported on Wednesday in reviving the "Equal Rights Amendment" --which blocks the policy of abortion on demand at the state and national levels on the right of the unborn child-- enshrining abortion in the constitution.

According to a report from LifeSite last Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to enshrine abortion in the constitution by bringing back the "Equal Rights Amendment" via a Democrat measure. LifeSite cited an announcement by pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List that votes for the ERA will be "scored and double-weighted" in the National Pro-life Scorecard of each member's profile.

"Congressman Chris Smith quotes @NARAL 's own words making it clear the #ERA would 'reinforce the constitutional right to abortion and require judges to strike down anti-abortion laws'. The so-called #EqualRightsAmendment isn't about equality. It's about abortion," the Susan B. Anthony List tweeted on March 17.

LifeSite said the U.S. Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel announced on January 2020 that the ERA has expired and that it would be "null and void" for any efforts to ratify it. The attempts of Nevada in 2017, Illinois in 2018, and Virginia in 2020 to ratify the ERA has no effect legally and does not count towards any national decision to ratify it as for the constitution's amendment.

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said the Equal Rights Amendment should instead be called the "Abortion Rights Act," LifeSite said.

"The so-called 'Equal Rights Amendment' may as well be called the Abortion Rights Act, as it would usher in extreme policy implications by enshrining a 'right' to abortion in the U.S. Constitution alongside the foundational principles of our great nation. Abortion is the greatest violation of human rights in our day - the clear antithesis of equality. Its ratification would mean the indefinite blocking of state and federal policy to protect the rights of children in the womb," she said.

Dannenfelser added that the administration of President Joe Biden has "emboldened the Pelosi-Schumer Congress" and have all dropped their "pretenses of 'unity' as they ushered the said legislation which only "favor the abortion industry."

She stressed that the SBA List and other pro-life movements will "remain vigilant" against such "radical pro-abortion agenda" that the "vast majority of Americans reject" according to a poll they released last January 27 in their website. The poll showed that a vast majority of Americans oppose the use of taxpayer funds for abortion whether locally or internationally.

In addition, Students for Life Action President Kristan Hawkins said that voting for the ERA is like voting for abortion, LifeSite reported.

"Today, the Democrats in the House and Senate engage in a one-two punch against the Constitution and people of faith in the U.S. In the vote on the ERA, abortion activists seek to get abortion into the Constitution with a now vaguely worded call for protections based on "sex," but in the "Equality Act" we learn that they define sex so broadly that women can be left behind," he said.

Hawkins added the Equality Act is "falsely named" since it sets aside the rights of "people of faith" who are attacked for following their conscience. He said that the Equality Act and the Equality Rights Amendment would "allow radical activists to turn the concept of sex into silly putty" that makes people of faith or those who want to practice their religion "vulnerable to prosecution."