A self-described "Pro-Life, Pro-Woman, Pro-child," and "Pro-family," journalist proposed a "manifesto" in line with "Women's Month" that partly says children are "never born in the wrong body" and that wholly promotes "a common-sense look at the sexes."

According to The Stream's Jennifer Hartline, there is a need to "reassert" the "self-evident truths" that "men are men, women are women" in her article published on Saturday. She identified the seven truths as: "Male and Female", "The Nonsense of'Gender Identity'", "It Is Not Gender Reassignment. It is a Lie.", "Masculinity is Not Toxic. Masculinity is a Blessing", "Women and Girl are Female. They Have Female-Only Sports.", "Women and Girls are Female. They Have Female-Only Spaces.", and "Enemies of Women".

"Children are NEVER 'born in the wrong body'. Children can never 'change' their gender because they can never 'change' their biological sex," Hartline pointed out under the truth of The Nonsense of Gender Identity.

"No rational person is obliged to speak the nonsense of 'gender theory/identity'. The 'LGBTQIA+' lobby does not have the right to change the meanings of words to meet their demands. It is not intolerant or bigoted to say that--it is rational and just," she stressed.

Hartline, who's also a contributor for the Catholic Online and the Catholic Stand, pointed out that adults who make a child confused about his or her body are guilty of abuse since "our physical bodies tell us who we are" and biological sex, which rational people recognize in reality, are never "assigned" at birth. She reminded that "puberty is not a disease" and that it is not rational and rather harming for someone to pretend to change a child's gender via "cross-sex hormones", which she stressed as neither compassionate nor health care.

On the onset, Hartline pointed out in her article that men are "created male and female in the image and likeness of God," and are "endowed with human dignity and deserving of all that dignity demands." She highlighted that God did not create "trans" or "queer" human beings.

"No man can ever become a woman. No woman can ever become a man. Changing one's biological sex is impossible," she said.

She condemned claims on the that gender and biological sex are distinct or that these are opposed each other. She pointed out that a man is the same as a boy, which means "male"; and that a woman is the same as a girl, which means "female", such that "no girl can ever become a boy" since "there is no such thing as a male woman or a female man".

This is why, she blasted the use of the terminologies "chestfeeding" and "womxn" and of the pronoun she or her for a man who had a "sex change" because feminine pronouns will never refer to a man since it is a lie to do so. Similarly, of the pronoun he or him for a woman who had a "sex change" because using male pronounces for a woman constitutes the same lie. She pointed out that no man on the planet would ever be a woman and vice versa. She said that those who use them in their language "are fools".

In her Twitter Account, Hartline clarified that she actually used the term "idiots" to refer to people who use these terminologies, but it was "editor's prerogative" that it was changed into "fools".

Currently taking Theology at the Holy Apostles College and Seminary, Hartline called "gender reassignment surgery" as a "surgical mutilation" of a body that's perfect, normal, and healthy, specifically calling it "genital mutilation," which makes it a crime against a minor.